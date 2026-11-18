IBM study finds CAIOs have become 3x more common in UK businesses in just one year

Only 16% say they have full control over AI investments

Successful CAIOs are using business outcomes to identify key investment areas

Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) have become far more common in recent months, with over three-quarters (78%) of UK businesses now having one appointed - compared with a tiny 26% in 2025, according to IBM's latest 2026 CEO Study.

But even though they're given C-suite titles, that doesn't always mean anything, as despite how commonplace the CAIO role has become, only 16% say they have full control over AI investment decisions, with even fewer (11%) having full control over their AI-related workforce strategies, implying other C-suite execs are still holding the reins.

IBM found CAIOs are generally unsatisfied with their business' overall AI readiness too, slating slow action and limited access to resources.

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CAIO roles are commonplace, but responsibilities still lie elsewhere

AI policies were also slated in the report – four in five (79%) say their organization has finally defined situations in which human oversight is non-negotiable, but enforcement is lacking with just three in five (58%) saying these are consistently applied.

"Giving AI leaders greater influence over investment, workforce and operating decisions will be critical to turning ambition into action," IBM Consulting UK&I Managing Partner Rhodri Arrowsmith said, stressing the importance of clear and enforced governance.

IBM's report is also one of a long list reporting that AI ambitions could be outpacing actual readiness, with 29% of UK CAIOs worried their organizations have not yet made the changes needed to prepare for widespread transformations. Three in four (73%), as a result, worry that their company could fall behind competitors.

The study also found that the most successful CAIOs were able to reinvest productivity gains back into their wider transformation strategy while also using business outcomes to determine which AI initiatives should receive additional investment in the first place.

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Looking ahead, IBM wants to see CAIOs gain more responsibility and independence from their senior colleagues, and for them to start off by implanting a clearly defined strategy with effective governance to identify the key areas of investment.

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