Nvidia's financial results for Q3 show it has doubled revenue year-on-year

The board took the time to clarify that Jensen Huang won't be returning

Huang himself seems to have admitted defeat based on a change in his X profile, and a reported SEC investigation only complicates matters further

Nvidia just revealed some bumper financial results in the wake of the exit of its CEO, and the board has made it clear that Jensen Huang won't be coming back — with the man himself also giving a notable signal that he's given up any hope of that outcome.

Nvidia's fiscal Q3 results saw revenue hit $115.8 billion, which is just over double the money raked in during the same quarter last year, with data center takings accounting for a towering 93% of those earnings.

Colette Kress, interim CEO and the CFO of Nvidia, commented: "Our momentum is real. Nvidia is an exceptional technology leader, powered by the relentless innovation of our people."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Obviously that's a reference to Nvidia being the sum of its massed ranks of staff, and not just one person, with the board also making it crystal clear that Jensen Huang won't be returning (as was previously rumored).

Sky News reports that the chairman of the board, Harvey Jones, said in an earnings call that: "The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO."

Huang also appears to be giving up hope that he might return as CEO, an ambition that was doubtless driven by the support he has gained from some quarters built around a petition. Huang even posted on X to say he'd be "honored to answer these calls and return as CEO".

However, the fact that he's just changed his X profile to remove the official Nvidia badge (as spotted by Yahoo Finance) suggests that Huang has accepted that he won't be retaking the helm at Team Green.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps what might have been the final bucket of cold water to douse Huang's fires of hope is bound up in a report from The Wall Street Journal claiming that the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) is now investigating Nvidia.

That civil investigation (on top of the FBI looking into this) would further complicate matters, and although the WSJ said the main focus of the probe wasn't clear, it will apparently include the matter of whether Nvidia's disclosures could be judged to have misled investors in the company. This is all theorizing and rumors from anonymous sources, so season liberally.

Analysis: new CEO could heap more woe on PC gamers

(Image credit: Shutterstock / LightField Studios)

We've heard a great deal about the petition and a lot of noise about a possible return for the ex-CEO this week, but what's happened here concludes that particular avenue of speculation – Huang won't be coming back.

Board chairman Jones also commented that Nvidia wants to get a permanent replacement CEO "as quickly as possible", which appears to rule out some kind of internal co-CEO arrangement. (Kress, alongside Ian Buck, who is VP of HPC Computing, has been floated as a possible semi-permanent solution by the rumor mill).

And with the comeback matter effectively at an end, as far as the impact on consumers goes, I think this is bad news for PC gamers. I've argued this point already, and while some have shot back that Huang was hardly in the corner of GeForce GPU buyers anyway — and I fully accept that's a valid point — I still think the alternative is very likely to be worse.

Maybe only slightly worse, granted, but with the RAM crisis set to intensify next year, I'm wary that any new CEO will focus even more on the bottom line — meaning AI and data centers — for the foreseeable future in order to keep the Nvidia ship sailing steadily. And they won't have Huang's fondness for and history with GeForce GPUs, either (which could count for something when it comes to existential discussions about these graphics cards some way down the line, perhaps).

That said, as TechRadar's Editor At Large, Lance Ulanoff, recently pointed out – Huang isn't irreplaceable. And as Colette Kress just made clear, Team Green is the sum of its staff — the 'Nvidians' themselves — not one single leader. But change is coming to Nvidia, and I feel that will inevitably mean a still tighter focus on data center profits at the expense of gaming GPUs (which are already being very much sidelined, as evidenced by some nasty price hikes in recent times).

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.