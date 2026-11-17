A founder and CEO's fingerprints are all over his company, and it can be said that the business, strategy, and products are a reflection of that CEO. If the face of the headquarters could look like their face, it probably would. And yet, ultimately, none are irreplaceable, not even disgraced former Nvidia CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang.

In what has been a remarkable few weeks for tech, one of the most revered tech CEOs on the planet admitted to an affair, possibly with an alleged Chinese spy, suffered the revelation of further dalliances with multiple co-workers, and ultimately resigned. The news shook the AI industry, triggered panic in markets, and sparked consternation in the US White House.

As the dust settled and interim CEO Colette Kress settled in, the legions of supporters began demanding Huang's return. 175,000 people supposedly signed a "Stand with Jensen" petition. Multiple CEOs, including Elon Musk and Epic Games' Tim Sweeney, had thrown their support behind the embattled former chip and AI executive. Even the US's chief executive, President Donald Trump, told NBC News he "wouldn't mind" seeing Huang return as Nvidia CEO.

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These calls for Huang's return ramped up even as the entire affair was clouded with innumerable questions. The FBI, for instance, is still trying to figure out whether Megaspeed exec Alice Huang (no relation) is actually a spy, and the US DOJ and Commerce Department are investigating Megaspeed and the possibility that the Singapore-based company sold chips it obtained from Nvidia to China.

There's also widespread confusion about what the White House knew and when. Multiple reports claim Trump was told more than once about Megaspeed concerns and worries that Alice Huang might be a spy.

There can be only one...or two....or three

The knee-jerk "bring him back" reaction is rooted, in part, in this misguided belief that Huang is a singular being, an irreplaceable tech CEO unicorn.

Granted, Huang certainly built Nvidia around himself in a way seemingly designed to make him indispensable. 50-to-60 direct reports in a flat organization where you touch every major strategic decision is one way to go about it.

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That, though, is less an indication that Huang is irreplaceable and more that he might have been a bad CEO.

The best CEOs know a thing or two about delegation. They also surround themselves with high-quality people who learn their leader's ways and, when necessary, can make decisions on their own that still reflect the CEO's thinking (or step in in times of crisis).

Steve Jobs and, to a lesser extent, Bill Gates were both thought to be indispensable: they were the faces, personalities, and beating hearts of their companies.

Bill Gates ' departure from Microsoft in 2000 was less fraught because he hadn't fostered the same cult of personality, though he did have his adherents. I can recall thinking that the company would never be the same under his successor, Steve Ballmer. For better or worse, it was not. It may not have been until Satya Nadella took over in 2014 that Microsoft found its footing again. But Gates' departure was by no means the end of Microsoft.

A singular being

When Steve Jobs died in 2011, I read many articles about how there would never be another Jobs and that Apple would never be the same. Those things were true, but Apple also thrived in Jobs' tragic absence. Tim Cook himself admitted that you could never replace Jobs, and so he never set out to do so. He ran the company as only Tim Cook could and found wild success doing so (I'm sure John Tenrus will do the same).

Some who are demanding Jensen Huang's return might point to Sam Altman's stunning ouster as OpenAI CEO and return just five days later. Of course, there were no charges of impropriety in that instance. One could argue that the OpenAI board overreacted and then quickly recalibrated (with some new board members).

Jensen Huang, on the other hand, remains under a cloud. He has yet to testify before Congress (that should happen in December but behind closed doors), and the US government's investigation is far from over. Trump saying he wouldn't mind Jensen's return has more to do with him protecting his own interests than reinstalling an "indispensable CEO."

After all, the US economy is increasingly tied to AI and tech stock fortunes. Stability is key, and perhaps Trump thinks Huang represents stability. It's also worth noting that Trump has a personal interest in the company, as he owns substantial Nvidia stock.

When I floated the idea of Trump preemptively pardoning Huang for any offenses and possibly clearing a path for Huang's return, many people wondered what crimes he had committed. Thus far, Huang has not been charged with anything, but a preemptive pardon doesn't need charges. It just sits there and waits for them to arrive and then potentially says, "You're all clear."

No thank you

As some on social media have pointed out, even without charges, what Huang has admitted to and the alleged infidelities with coworkers would be more than enough for any average employee to get summarily fired.

The fact that so few tech CEOs, like Sam Altman and others, are unwilling to stand up and say there is no way Huang can continue is disappointing, especially because they appear to prop up this myth of the indispensable CEO.

One tech giant firmly behind Jensen Huang’s return is no surprise — Jensen Huang, as he made clear in a recent tweet, said he would accept if the board wanted to bring him back.

I think each of them knows Nvidia can continue without Huang, but they may be thinking about the devil they know; meaning, they all know Huang's approach to the AI industry. An outsider could change the terms of any agreements, or steer Nvidia in an unknown or uncharted direction. None of that helps them.

The reality, though, is that whoever does replace Huang will put their own fingerprints on Nvidia and refashion it in their image, while also honoring what Huang built. That's how business works and why no CEO or tech leader, including Jensen Huang, is indispensable.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. JensenNovember 17, 2026

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