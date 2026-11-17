The affordable, capable ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC gets a $121 discount on Amazon ahead of Black Friday
Look no further if you need a tiny PC - the ACEMAGIC Ryzen-powered K1 costs $338.99 with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD
Your next home or home-office PC doesn’t need to cost a fortune or take up loads of space.
The ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC combines a four-core AMD processor with 16GB of memory in a compact chassis that weighs just 1.1 pounds, and now it costs just $339.99 - a decent drop from its original $459.99 price.
Today’s best ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC deal
The offer saves $121, or around 26%, on the 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD configuration.
Why we recommend the ACEMAGIC K1
The AMD Ryzen Pro 7330U processor has four cores and eight threads and includes integrated Radeon graphics. It uses the Zen 3 architecture and is designed for everyday computing rather than demanding gaming.
This is the kind of PC that can handle everyday browsing, word processing and spreadsheet tools, media streaming, and light games like Fortnite on lower graphics settings.
The system supports up to three 4K displays and comes with Windows 11 Pro. Storage can be expanded, although the 16GB memory is not upgradeable.
Price context and historical value
At $338.99, this matches the lowest price listed for this system for quite some time - it was cheaper last year, but memory price increases mean that it’s not realistic to expect those prices again any time soon.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… you’re looking for an affordable, space-saving desktop for everyday usage.
❌ Skip it if… you want a system with powerful gaming or work performance, or if you need the option to upgrade memory
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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