Your next home or home-office PC doesn’t need to cost a fortune or take up loads of space.

The ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC combines a four-core AMD processor with 16GB of memory in a compact chassis that weighs just 1.1 pounds, and now it costs just $339.99 - a decent drop from its original $459.99 price.

Today’s best ACEMAGIC K1 mini PC deal

Why we recommend the ACEMAGIC K1

The AMD Ryzen Pro 7330U processor has four cores and eight threads and includes integrated Radeon graphics. It uses the Zen 3 architecture and is designed for everyday computing rather than demanding gaming.

This is the kind of PC that can handle everyday browsing, word processing and spreadsheet tools, media streaming, and light games like Fortnite on lower graphics settings.

The system supports up to three 4K displays and comes with Windows 11 Pro. Storage can be expanded, although the 16GB memory is not upgradeable.

Price context and historical value

At $338.99, this matches the lowest price listed for this system for quite some time - it was cheaper last year, but memory price increases mean that it’s not realistic to expect those prices again any time soon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you’re looking for an affordable, space-saving desktop for everyday usage.

❌ Skip it if… you want a system with powerful gaming or work performance, or if you need the option to upgrade memory