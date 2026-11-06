The Geekom A6 is a compact desktop PC that combines an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor with Radeon graphics, 1TB storage, and upgradeable memory. Its aluminum chassis measures just 4.43 inches square, making it ideal for smaller desks or mounting behind a monitor. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled, and there's support for up to four 4K displays.

Best For: Home offices, multitasking, productivity, and anyone wanting a powerful, space-saving Windows desktop without a bulky tower.

The Deal: The Geekom A6 mini PC, with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, is reduced from $899 to $649 at Geekom.com. Apply code GKAN5 to bring the price down to $617, saving you a grand total of $282 (31.4%). You'll also receive free Geagle building blocks worth $70.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save $282 Geekom A6: was $899 now $617 at Geekom US Geekom A6 mini PC features AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, Radeon 680M graphics, expandable DDR5 memory, dual HDMI, USB4, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5Gb Ethernet, four-display support, and preinstalled Windows 11 Pro software. Use code GKAN5 to save more and get a free gift.

Why we recommend it

Geekom's A6 mini PC offers plenty of processing power for everyday computing. Its AMD Ryzen 7 6800H delivers eight cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.7GHz and the Radeon 680M integrated graphics are capable of handling media playback and lighter gaming.

It supports up to four 4K monitors or a single 8K display. There's a 40Gbps USB4 port, another USB-C connection, and two HDMI outputs, alongside Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

You can upgrade the memory to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and expand storage to 5TB across two M.2 slots. Geekom also includes its IceBlast 2.0 cooling system, designed to manage heat during extended workloads.

In his four-and-a-half-star review, our expert Alastair said the A6 was: "exceptionally high quality, so if you are looking for a solid machine for office work, some video and image editing, and a little bit of light gaming, then the A6 is an exceptionally good compact solution." He also said it offered "An impressive amount of power".

For more of our favorites, we've tested the best mini PCs you can buy.

Price context & historical value

The Geekom A6 normally costs $899, but it's currently reduced to $649, saving you $250. Applying code GKAN5 at checkout brings the price down to $617, giving you a total saving of $282. You also get a free set of Geagle building blocks, worth $70.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Geekom A6 mini PC if...

You want a compact Windows PC with more flexibility than a basic budget mini desktop. It is well suited to multitasking, home office work, and running cloud-based AI tools, and its upgrade options offer room to grow..

❌ Skip the Geekom A6 mini PC if...

You're looking for a dedicated gaming machine or a computer for demanding local AI workloads. The Ryzen 7 6800H is an older processor, and its integrated graphics won't match a modern discrete GPU..

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