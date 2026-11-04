Our top Apple iMac alternative from HP drops by $1,350 — but the price cut definitely won't last
HP's iMac killer all-in-one desktop gets a 61% discount
Designed to take on the all-in-one dominance of Apple’s iMac, the HP OmniStudio X line is aimed firmly at everyday computing in style. And when we tested it out, we found it was “a great all-in-one for everyday computing.”
Personally, I always thought the original asking price was a little too much. But now for a very limited time – literally yours left – the HP OmniStudio X All-in-One Desktop Next Gen 27 is down to $850 (was $2,200) at HP. That’s exceptionally good value on an AIO AI PC.
Best for: remote and hybrid workers and creators who need a Microsoft Copilot PC that rivals Apple in style while delivering AI productivity tools.
What we like: We haven’t reviewed the 27-inch model, but in our review of the 32-inch version highlighted how well it ran general office and creative workloads with a genuinely nice display. Impressive specs for day-to-day use round out the package. Notably, the Core Ultra 7 processor supports 47 TOPS NPU for AI tasks.
Today's best HP PC deal
The HP OmniStudio X Next Gen AI 27 comes equipped with Windows 11 Home running on an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. The FHD screen measures 27in, with a pop-out 5MP camera for video calls.
Why we recommend it
For me, the OmniStudio X is one of those workhorse machines – and one that proved highly capable during our testing. For anyone working from home, it’s an easy pick particularly at this price.
In our 4-star review, we found it “easily handles everyday computing and runs creative application smoothly.” The all-in-one tackled social media graphics and short-form videos with Photoshop and Premiere Pro seemingly without any impact on performance at all. No slowdown, no lag. Color gamut hits 99% sRGB, which is ideal for editing photos for the web.
Port selection is about what I’d expect from a machine like this, including multiple USB-C and USB-A connections to the rear of the monitor.
What you need to knknow
This model lacks a discrete graphics card or a 4K screen. So while it’s ideal for general creative projects – in fact, I’d say it’s ready-made for marketing small businesses – it won’t have the power needed for more complex workloads creative professionals and editors demand.
For more picks, we've tested the best business computers from HP, Dell, Apple, and more
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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