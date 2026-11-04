Designed to take on the all-in-one dominance of Apple’s iMac, the HP OmniStudio X line is aimed firmly at everyday computing in style. And when we tested it out, we found it was “a great all-in-one for everyday computing.”

Personally, I always thought the original asking price was a little too much. But now for a very limited time – literally yours left – the HP OmniStudio X All-in-One Desktop Next Gen 27 is down to $850 (was $2,200) at HP. That’s exceptionally good value on an AIO AI PC.

Best for: remote and hybrid workers and creators who need a Microsoft Copilot PC that rivals Apple in style while delivering AI productivity tools.

What we like: We haven’t reviewed the 27-inch model, but in our review of the 32-inch version highlighted how well it ran general office and creative workloads with a genuinely nice display. Impressive specs for day-to-day use round out the package. Notably, the Core Ultra 7 processor supports 47 TOPS NPU for AI tasks.

Today's best HP PC deal

Save $1,350 HP OmniBook Studio X 27: was $2,199.99 now $849.99 at HP US The HP OmniStudio X Next Gen AI 27 comes equipped with Windows 11 Home running on an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. The FHD screen measures 27in, with a pop-out 5MP camera for video calls.

Why we recommend it

For me, the OmniStudio X is one of those workhorse machines – and one that proved highly capable during our testing. For anyone working from home, it’s an easy pick particularly at this price.

In our 4-star review, we found it “easily handles everyday computing and runs creative application smoothly.” The all-in-one tackled social media graphics and short-form videos with Photoshop and Premiere Pro seemingly without any impact on performance at all. No slowdown, no lag. Color gamut hits 99% sRGB, which is ideal for editing photos for the web.

Port selection is about what I’d expect from a machine like this, including multiple USB-C and USB-A connections to the rear of the monitor.

What you need to knknow

This model lacks a discrete graphics card or a 4K screen. So while it’s ideal for general creative projects – in fact, I’d say it’s ready-made for marketing small businesses – it won’t have the power needed for more complex workloads creative professionals and editors demand.

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