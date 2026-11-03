Bambu Lab has launched its Black Friday sale early this year, with running deals from now until December 1. There are plenty of 3D printers and accessories to choose from, but what's actually worth picking up in the sale?

Well, I asked our 3D printing expert Alastair which models he recommends from one of our top 3D printer makers. Alastair has tested every Bambu Lab 3D printer in his workshop for our best 3D printer guide and I wanted to know which machines he'd personally choose for readers. Here's what he suggests.

• For small business: The Bambu Lab X2D, which scored 4.5 stars in his review, " delivers exceptional print quality, material compatibility, and all at a superb price."

• For cosplayers and creators: The 4.5-star Bambu Lab H2S offers "enterprise-level print features and volume" with support for engineering materials.

• For beginners on a budget: The Bambu Lab A1 Mini earned a flawless 5 stars in his review, with exceptional speed, accuracy, features, and price.

Bambu Lab 3D printer deals

Read his full Bambu Lab X2D review

Read his full Bambu Lab H2S review

Read his full Bambu Lab A1 Mini review

Bambu Lab filament sale

Alastair has also offered up some advice on which filaments he prefers. He says:

"Spend as much as you can. Filamentum, ColorFabb, and Polymaker are all great third-party filaments that I use. Otherwise branded filament from Bambu Lab and Prusa are good. esun and Sunlu as budget brands."

Bambu Lab is currently running a sale on filaments for Black Friday right here.