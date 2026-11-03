Apple's Mac mini is a fantastic option if you want a powerful Mac without losing much desk space. We love the older M4 model, and wondered during tests whether it might be the best Mac for most people (it's certainly one of the best mini PCs we've ever reviewed).

Now, ahead of Black Friday, the new Apple Mac mini M6 is down to $779 (was $899) at Amazon, while UK readers can grab it for £824 (was £899). The latest 2026 model takes that familiar five-inch design and upgrades it with the M6 chip, making it even more powerful.

• Best for: Anyone wanting a compact but capable Mac for everyday productivity, multitasking, programming, photo editing, or creative work without paying for a more expensive Mac Studio.

• What we like: This is the latest upgrade of one of our favorite desktop computers. One of the Mac mini's biggest advantages is that it packs plenty of processing power in a package that measures just 5 x 5 inches and stands a mere 2 inches tall.

• What you need to know: The older and more affordable M4 Mac mini is still a worthwhile investment for general work and light creative tasks, though it lacks the power of the new model.

Today's best Apple Mac mini (M6) deal

Why we recommend it

The M6 chip is designed to handle everything from routine office applications to more demanding creative tasks. Its hardware-accelerated media engine supports H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW, which is particularly useful for video editing and playback.

The M6 features Neural Accelerators in its GPU cores and a dual 16-core Neural Engine, designed to speed up supported machine-learning applications without relying entirely on cloud processing.

We haven't reviewed the M6 version of the Mac mini yet, but we're seriously impressed with what it offers.

For more picks, we've rounded up the best mini PCs we've tested.

Price context & historical value

At $779, the Mac mini M6 is $120 cheaper than its usual $899 asking price, a hefty 13.3% reduction.

The same configuration has previously sold for $769, although the current offer is just $10 higher, and definitely worth considering.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Mac mini M6 if...

You want a modern Mac desktop with enough performance for demanding everyday applications, creative projects, and multitasking. It's also a sensible option if you already own a suitable monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

❌ Skip the Mac mini M6 if...

You already have a recent Apple silicon Mac mini, like the M4 version, that handles everything you need. The M6's improvements may not justify replacing a perfectly capable machine, particularly if your work doesn't benefit from the newer processor.