Black Friday website builder deals 2026 — our top site builders are dropping early price cuts
There are some big discounts already happening
The big November sales season might not have officially started (it starts on November 27), but like every year, the Black Friday website builder deals have begun to go live.
Already Hostinger, Ionos, Bluehost, and Network Solutions have launched price cuts ahead of the shopping event, and I'm expecting more to come online as we draw closer to the event.
Below, you'll find live deals from some of the best website builders we've tested - whether you need an ecommerce hub, a general website, or a platform to showcase your photography and artwork. I'll continue updating this page as more providers launch their latest discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The best early Black Friday website builder deals
Save 82% - now $3.49 a month (was $18.99)
Big savings across Hostinger's web builder plans, but the unlimited has the eye-catching 82% off discount. The plan offers unlimited websites with over 4500 website templates, plus unlimited mailboxes per website and custom domains for the first year. It's billed at $167.52 for 48 months.
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Save up to 96%: now $1 a month (was $24)
Ionos is offering its Plus plan, complete with AI website builder and AI tools for just $1/mo on an annual plan. Good value, even compared to the site's Starter Plan, which is now $6 a month (was $18) and the Pro Plan for $17 (was $32).
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Save 58%: now $6.79 a month (was $15.99)
Suited to growing companies, Bluehost's 12-month Business plan gives you 50 websites with free domain for the first year and unlimited mailbox storage. The Starter and eComnmerce Essentials Plans also get a Black Friday discount.
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Save 60%: now $9.20 a month (was $23)
Designed for showcasing and selling your creative work, ZenFolio's Professional plan offers 150GB storage, HD video formats, 2500 SMS messages a month, and a range of extras for growing your business. The Basic and Advanced plans are also discounted right now.
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Save 62%: now $7.99 a month (was $20.99)
Network Solution's ecommerce web building package include an AI website builder with 1-year domain and domain privacy, three months' professional email, alongside access to a logo maker, plus social media and email marketing. Separate plans for Website only and a full eCommerce plan are also discounted.
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Save up to 74%: now $5 a month (was $18.99)
One.com's Booking plan drops the price for Black Friday, giving you an AI website creator, editing assistant, and an AI-powered bookings setup alongside unlimited web pages. The Portfolio and Commerce plans are 71% and 61% off respectively.
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Black Friday website builder deals: FAQs
When do Black Friday deals for website builders start?
Officially, Black Friday starts on November 27, with Cyber Monday following on November 30. However, many website building services have already begun discounting plans ahead of Black Friday.
How can I purchase Black Friday website builder deals?
We're constantly price-checking and updating this page with the best deals on website builders. All you need to do is select one from this page to get the best price.
Most will apply the promotional discount direct from the page. Where services require a promo code, you'll find it in the blocks above.
What if I don't like the website builder service after I've signed up?
Just like when you sign up for a website builder service on any other day of the year, most offer money back guarantee or 7-14 days free trial for you to test it out.
Signing up on Black Friday or Cyber Monday is no different. We always recommend checking the trial option first to make sure the service is right for your business.
Will I get these Black Friday deals when I renew the contract?
The most honest answer is no. Typically, these deals are reserved for the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, which is the reason why all the deals listed above are time sensitive.
When the offer ends, should you pick a 12-month website builder plan that's been discounted, you'll pay the provider's renewal rate. So, it's worth checking if a longer plan may make better sense for your site. Many providers offer yearly and three-yearly plans, and the discount will apply to these.
Where can I find other website builder deals?
We're highlighting official Black Friday deals right here. But you can see our Squarespace promo codes and Wix promo codes pages for more discounts on some of our favorite website builders.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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