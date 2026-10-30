In our experience, when it comes to business laptops you can't really go wrong with a Dell. But while the likes of the XPS dominate the high-end, I'm not convinced most professionals need a machine like that.

For remote and hybrid workers the Dell 15 laptop for $900 (was $1200) at Best Buy, is an easy pick for productivity that doesn't compromise on power for general office work, emails, video calls, and - of course - streaming movies in your downtime. For me, laptop checks every box and gives you plenty of room for files.

• Best for: students, families, and home workers who want a dependable, big-screen everyday laptop with lots of storage.

• Why we like it: a 15.3-inch touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness, a generous 1TB SSD, 16GB of memory for smooth multitasking, a backlit keyboard, and a light 3.34-pound design.

Save $300 Dell 15 (Core 7 350): was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy A 15.3-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen rated at 400 nits, Intel’s Core 7 350 processor from its new Core Series 3 lineup, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, a backlit keyboard, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 11. It weighs 3.34 pounds and comes in Celestial Blue.

Why we recommend it

Dell’s mainstream laptops have long been a safe pick for anyone who wants a reliable machine without paying for premium extras, and the 2026 Dell 15 brings a thinner, lighter design and Intel’s new Core Series 3 chips. We haven’t tested it yet, although we've reviewed plenty of similar models from Dell, and have a couple in use at home precisely as WFH machines. The specs are great here, and the 1TB SSD stands out, since most laptops at this price still ship with 512GB.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $300, or 25%, off Best Buy’s $1,199.99 comparison price, but since this model just launched, there’s little price history to compare it to. Personally, I think the $1,199.99 list price flatters the discount.

Still, $899.99 for 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a touchscreen is a fair price given how much memory costs have climbed this year. It’s a sensible buy if you need a laptop, but it may well get cheaper as Black Friday nears.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Dell 15 (2026) if... you want a reliable office laptop with a big touchscreen, need plenty of storage for photos and files, or want a light machine that’s easy to carry around the home office, into work, or to class.

❌ Skip the Dell 15 (2026) if... you need a laptop capable of graphics-intensive workloads, as that's beyond what this Dell machine can handle.