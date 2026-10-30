Dell's 15 touchscreen laptop with 1TB of storage is the office machine I’d recommend to remote workers — especially now it's $300 off at Best Buy
The 2026 Dell 15 pairs Intel’s new Core 7 350 chip with 16GB of RAM, a roomy 1TB SSD, and a 15.3-inch touchscreen in a thin, light design
In our experience, when it comes to business laptops you can't really go wrong with a Dell. But while the likes of the XPS dominate the high-end, I'm not convinced most professionals need a machine like that.
For remote and hybrid workers the Dell 15 laptop for $900 (was $1200) at Best Buy, is an easy pick for productivity that doesn't compromise on power for general office work, emails, video calls, and - of course - streaming movies in your downtime. For me, laptop checks every box and gives you plenty of room for files.
• Best for: students, families, and home workers who want a dependable, big-screen everyday laptop with lots of storage.
• Why we like it: a 15.3-inch touchscreen with 400 nits of brightness, a generous 1TB SSD, 16GB of memory for smooth multitasking, a backlit keyboard, and a light 3.34-pound design.
A 15.3-inch laptop with a 1920 x 1200 IPS touchscreen rated at 400 nits, Intel’s Core 7 350 processor from its new Core Series 3 lineup, integrated Intel graphics, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, a backlit keyboard, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 11. It weighs 3.34 pounds and comes in Celestial Blue.
Why we recommend it
Dell’s mainstream laptops have long been a safe pick for anyone who wants a reliable machine without paying for premium extras, and the 2026 Dell 15 brings a thinner, lighter design and Intel’s new Core Series 3 chips. We haven’t tested it yet, although we've reviewed plenty of similar models from Dell, and have a couple in use at home precisely as WFH machines. The specs are great here, and the 1TB SSD stands out, since most laptops at this price still ship with 512GB.
Price Context & Historical Value
This is $300, or 25%, off Best Buy’s $1,199.99 comparison price, but since this model just launched, there’s little price history to compare it to. Personally, I think the $1,199.99 list price flatters the discount.
Still, $899.99 for 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a touchscreen is a fair price given how much memory costs have climbed this year. It’s a sensible buy if you need a laptop, but it may well get cheaper as Black Friday nears.
Should You Buy It?
✅ Buy the Dell 15 (2026) if... you want a reliable office laptop with a big touchscreen, need plenty of storage for photos and files, or want a light machine that’s easy to carry around the home office, into work, or to class.
❌ Skip the Dell 15 (2026) if... you need a laptop capable of graphics-intensive workloads, as that's beyond what this Dell machine can handle.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.