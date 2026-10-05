Lenovo's 16GB Core i5 IdeaPad Slim 3i laptop gets a massive $400 price drop at Best Buy

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One of the best 15.6in laptop deals for everyday work

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i on a green background next to a white TechRadar badge that reads &#039;Price Cut&#039;
(Image credit: Lenovo // Future)

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3i is a laptop built for everyday tasks, and this 16GB Core i5 configuration is now under $500 at Best Buy, but the clock's quite literally ticking on this laptop deal.

• Best for: Students and remote/hybrid workers who want a reliable Windows laptop for productivity, browsing, and streaming that won't break the bank.

• The deal: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6-inch laptop is now $500 (was $900) at Best Buy.

• Why it matters: Probably the best-priced laptop deal for anyone who wants a machine for work and study. Lenovo's laptop features a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U with 16GB of RAM, which is double the memory you often get at this price, plus a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, USB-C and a privacy shutter on the webcam.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i
Save $400
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i: was $899.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Intel Core i5-1335U | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD

View Deal

Why we recommend it

We've tested a number of IdeaPad Slim 3i models, and all of them have fared well in reviews - even the Core i3 / 8GB model scored 4 stars. But this laptop deal has even better specs, coming equipped a Core i5 chip and 16GB of RAM that should handle multitasking and everyday office work more comfortably than that entry-level setup. Notably, Best Buy shoppers have rated this model 4.4 out of 5 across more than 1,300 reviews.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $499.99, this is $400 off the $899.99 list price, but treat that headline saving with caution, since the list price could be slightly inflated. Still, we think this is a very fair price for a 16GB Core i5 laptop. Especially considering many laptop deals we've seen recently at the $500 mark tend to have 8GB memory.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i if...

You need a rock-solid Windows laptop for day-to-day office and studying workloads, and the 16GB memory is going to make multi-tasking feel a lot smoother.

❌ Skip the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i if...

You want a laptop you can push to its limits, as there's no discrete GPU here for graphics-intensive workloads and gaming.

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Bryan M Wolfe
Bryan M Wolfe

Bryan M. Wolfe is a staff writer at TechRadar, iMore, and wherever Future can use him. Though his passion is Apple-based products, he doesn't have a problem using Windows and Android. Bryan's a single father of a 15-year-old daughter and a puppy, Isabelle. Thanks for reading!

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