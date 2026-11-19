A 1,300% surge in gaming-related phishing emails has been detected, with interest in GTA VI cited as the driving force

42.4% of all phishing email attempts at the end of October 2026 were GTA-related impersonation attempts

Cybercriminals are using fake GTA VI pre-order offers to fool employees into handing over credentials for “workplace benefits”

Organizations are being urged to crack down on GTA VI-related emails and communications, following a striking uptick in phishing emails related to the upcoming video game. Following an increase of 1,300%, gaming-related phishing emails appear to be big business for scammers right now, with GTA VI the lure in the majority of cases.

Fake workplace bonuses, employee benefits, and QR codes holding “discounts” are all part of this wave of corporate phishing attacks, with 35% of similar attacks targeting the UK. Only the US, with 47% of attacks, has attracted more attention from the GTA VI scammers.

While security filtering software should be updated, employees should be vigilant, and made aware of the personal and corporate risks of falling for the dual attack strategy.

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GTA-themed corporate phishing

The attempts to fool would-be victims with one eye on the release date of the most anticipated video game of all time rely on what is being termed “GTA-themed phishing.”

Two main waves are being employed: Wave 1, the mass-market email lure that is designed to overwhelm detection provisions and draw victims to anonymous landing pages with fake Rockstar Games branding, and Wave 2.

This second phrase is a smarter approach, targeting enterprise systems over the weekend, offering free or discounted pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6. It claims to be from the employer and relies on artificial urgency (e.g. the first 250 employees, expires in 48 hours, etc.) to fool recipients.

Once hooked in, the targets are redirected to fraudulent online casinos, and have their credentials harvested.

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Dual-wave attack

These “dual-wave… hype-driven attacks” are designed to exploit the targets as much as possible. With this in mind, cybersecurity advice outfit KnowBe4 is recommending what is described as a “layered defense strategy.”

This includes training employees to recognize lures such as fake HR perks, and understanding their correct context – legitimate perks appear on company intranets, rather than being sent as unsolicited messages that include external links.

They note: “To ensure these targeted corporate lures bypass perimeter defenses, attackers combine psychological manipulation with a multi-layered technical evasion strategy. Rather than spoofing existing brands, threat actors register look-alike vendor domains that allow their emails to cleanly pass SPF, DKIM, and DMARC authentication checks. Once inside the inbox, the messages evade traditional image-based scanners by rendering QR codes entirely out of Unicode text block characters or HTML tables.“

So, stronger internal messaging, such as reminding teams that company benefits don’t rely on artificial urgency or QR codes is recommended. Limiting employees’ ability to use QR codes and minimize “quishing” where the device shift strategy – which bypasses corporate security measures – is also a smart precaution.

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