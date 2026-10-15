Rockstar Games co-head of development Aaron Garbut says Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from 2022 were an "invasive" moment

The leaks caused a huge shift at Rockstar that forced a five-day in-office work policy for security reasons

Rockstar’s head of publishing, Jennifer Kolbe, says Rockstar plans to reexamine the policy after GTA 6 launches

Rockstar Games has addressed the initial Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks from 2022, calling it an "invasive" moment that resulted in a huge policy shift at the studio.

In a lengthy interview with Bloomberg, where Rockstar leadership discussed GTA 6's long development period, co-head of development Aaron Garbut touched on the huge leaks from 2022 that changed how the studio works today.

In September of that year, someone hacked the company's Slack channel and leaked dozens of raw, unfinished gameplay footage before Rockstar was ready to unveil anything. Rockstar released a statement about the leaks, and despite copyright takedowns, the footage quickly spread like wildfire, and though law enforcement later tracked the alleged hacker down, it was too late.

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"It feels like somebody’s wading through your dirty washing," Garbut said. "It’s like they’re inside your head. You see your early work out there. Nobody’s ever supposed to see that. It’s really weirdly invasive. And so it’s quite hard to deal with on an emotional level."

As a result, Rockstar introduced a controversial policy in 2024 requiring every developer to work in-office five days a week for security reasons; developers were also banned from accessing Rockstar’s servers and tools outside the office, which forced them to take vacation days if they needed to stay home for childcare or emergencies.

The policy set back the cultural progress the studio made after Red Dead Redemption 2's release, a game made under extensive periods of "crunch." With GTA 6, Rockstar knew it couldn't repeat those mistakes; however, the new policy following the leaks meant no more hybrid working.

Rockstar’s head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe told Bloomberg, however, that the studio plans to reexamine the policy after GTA 6 launches, though she doubts it will be able to switch to the more common three-days-in, two-days-out hybrid work model.

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"The idea that we would have the game in that many environments is something that I think the security team would not love," Kolbe said. “I think if we did not have a game that people wanted to steal as much, maybe it would be an easier conversation."

Unfortunately, more leaks have since occurred, notably ahead of Rockstar's GTA 6 extended look, and persist to this day, with a prevalent leaker known as 'Cyberleek' threatening to release more in the lead-up to the game's launch on November 19.

In case you missed it, Rockstar has released the cinematic GTA 6 launch trailer, which offers a deeper look into the game's story.