Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, November 28 (game #1000).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #1001) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Breakfast in a bowl

NYT Strands today (game #1001) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SOAP

PASTA

SINCE

SALE

CRAB

PSALMS

NYT Strands today (game #1001) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 6 letters

NYT Strands today (game #1001) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #1001) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #1001, are…

BRAN

OATS

ALMONDS

COCONUT

BARLEY

PEPITAS

RAISINS

SPANGRAM: MUESLI

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

MUESLI is what was, for years, described by bacon lovers as “rabbit food” or even less politely as, sawdust rather than “breakfast in a bowl”.

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It’s a breakfast arrangement that is possibly due a comeback, having lost ground to granola and acai bowls in the modern age and one can only imagine that the Strands endorsement is the first step for Big Muesli to regain its rightful place among the health influencers of the modern age.

It took me two hints and right until the end — after spotting the lesser-spotted (in a UK muesli anyway) PEPITAS, before I finally saw today’s spangram and as ever with food-based word searches it’s made me instantly peckish.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, November 28, game #1000)

FRIENDS

BLOSSOM

FELICITY

RUGRATS

CHARMED

Spangram: NINETIESSHOW