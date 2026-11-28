Decades before rooftop solar panels, a two-bedroom house in Dover, Massachusetts, was heated by nothing but sunshine. The Dover Sun House was completed in 1948, and its first residents moved in on Christmas Eve that year.

The project was the work of three women; Hungarian-born chemist Mária Telkes, then a researcher at MIT, designed the heating system, architect Eleanor Raymond drew up the house, while sculptor and heiress Amelia Peabody paid roughly $20,000 to build it on her estate, according to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

How salt stored sunlight

The house had no solar panels or batteries. Instead, 18 windows lined its south-facing upper wall, with metal and glass panels behind them that soaked up the sun's heat.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Fans pushed that warm air through ducts into storage bins holding 21 tons of Glauber's salt, a form of sodium sulfate. The salt melts at around 90°F, absorbing heat as it turns liquid. When the house cooled down at night, the salt recrystallized and released that heat back into the rooms.

Telkes picked it for a reason. On paper, Glauber's salt could store heat about seven times as efficiently as water, MIT Technology Review reported, which meant smaller storage bins for the same warmth.

It wasn't her first go at harnessing the sun. Telkes earned a doctorate in physical chemistry in Budapest before moving to the US, then worked on devices that turned heat into electricity at Westinghouse. She joined MIT's Solar Energy Conversion Project in 1940.

This odd, wedge-shaped house drew a crowd. At a 1950 MIT symposium on solar heating, Telkes and Raymond were the talk of the event, though Telkes cautioned that no single design would suit every climate.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why the salt gave way

That system heated the house for two and a half winters before things went wrong. Every time the salt melted, the heavier sodium sulfate sank to the bottom of its container. If it didn't mix back together as it cooled, it couldn't release its stored heat.

On top of that, the salt proved corrosive. Some of the storage bins began to leak. By 1954, the house had switched to conventional heating. But that didn't slow her down. Telkes earned seven patents for heating, cooling, and heat-storage methods.

She even designed a solar still that went into military emergency kits during World War II that could turn seawater into drinking water. That design was later scaled up to supply water in the Virgin Islands, notes the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

While the Dover experiment didn't last, its core idea did. Storing the sun's energy for later is still the hardest part of going solar. Telkes, nicknamed the "Sun Queen," was trying to solve it more than 75 years ago.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.