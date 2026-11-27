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Best Black Friday home office deals 2026 — save on our top-tested work essentials from Herman Miller, FlexiSpot, Logitech, Epson and more
Black Friday is here, and we're live-tracking the best gear for remote and hybrid workers
Black Friday has arrived, and I'm seeing loads of great home office deals on productivity and work essentials one some of the best-tested desks, chairs, printers, and tech we've tested.
Just about every big name in the workspace is dropping prices, including Dell, Lenovo, FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, Anker, and Logitech. That means you can effectively upgrade your office without breaking the bank.
And just to make sure, I've included my personal picks under $40 / £40 - these quick fixes genuinely changed my home office setup and the way I work.
I'll be here throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, picking out the best deals on work essentials that make a meaningful difference to your home office.
Jump to the live feed for my wildcard picks and the best gear for remote and hybrid workers that I've seen so far.
Black Friday home office deals - quick links
- Amazon: Save on office furniture, printers, and laptops
- FlexiSpot: Up to 80% off desks and chairs | Shop UK deals here
- Dell: Deals on laptops, desktops, and monitors | Shop UK deals here
- Lenovo: Discount ThinkPads and workstations | Shop UK deals here
- More tech: See home office deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Argos, and Currys
My top Black Friday office upgrades under $40 / £40
This is the laptop stand I use and recommend. It's adjustable, foldable, and durable metal with a hint of silvery Apple style.
UK price: now £18 (was £28)
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This mouse has customizable buttons and quiet clicks for shared workspaces. Comes in large and small sizes for left and right-hand users.
UK price: now £23 (was £40)
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Rocketbook's reusable notebook is one of the cheapest ways to digitize handwritten notes sent direct to the app.
UK price: now £23 (was £25)
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Most of my home office runs on Anker gear, like this 8-in-1 dock with USB-C, Ethernet, with an 85W power delivery.
UK price: now £29 (was £40)
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Logitech's 1080p webcam stops the grainy Zoom calls easily, and features a physical privacy shutter. Hard to fault at this price.
UK price: now £22 (was £40)
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I'd opt for this monitor light bar for a quick lighting upgrade, every time. Affordable, comes with a control puck for changing settings, and eases eye strain at work.
UK price: now £34 (was £40)
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I swear by these noise-canceling headphones when I need to get my head down for work, distraction-free. Audio quality is the best bang for your budget buck, and includes a mic for calls.
UK price: now £30 (was £50)
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Black Friday office chair deals
If you're on a budget for upgrading your chair, the Sihoo B100 is my top recommendation because the adaptive lumbar support usually comes on chairs twice the price.
UK price: now £133 (was £190)
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The C7 from FlexiSpot is easily the best mid-range office chair we've ever tested, and it was perfect for all-day comfort when we reviewed it.
UK price: now £220 (was £350)
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This is my top premium desk chair, scoring 4.5 stars in our review. It's beautifully engineered with a pixelated dynamic backrest that evenly distributes your weight.
UK price: now £1,384 (was £1845)
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Black Friday standing desk deals
This is the only cheap standing desk I recommend since it has a single-piece desktop for extra stability. Height range is 28.9 to 46.5in.
UK price: now £93 (was £109)
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The best standing desk we've tested, the E7 Pro earned a flawless 5-star rating. I've included the price here for the frame and bamboo desktop, but other surfaces are available.
UK price: now £450 (was £630)
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Stylish and well-built, the Magnus Pro got a 4-star review. It has a built-in cable management system that's "perfect for those seeking a versatile and organized workspace."
UK price: now £729 (was £798)
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Black Friday desk peripherals & connectivity
The MX Master 3S is the best wireless mouse, earning 4.5 stars. It's engineered for productivity tasks, with customizable buttons on the side.
UK price: now £63 (was £85)
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I awarded Keychron's customizable mechanical board 5 stars in my review. Ideal for professionals, typists, and programmers.
UK price: now £92 (was £115)
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Anker's 200W 6-port dock scored 4.5 stars, where we said "charging products really don’t get much better."
UK price: now £50 (was £70)
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This is the best 4K webcam we've reviewed, earning 4.5 stars and a Best in Class award. The motorized gimbal pans and tilts to track you as you move during calls.
UK price: now £189 (was £239)
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I adore my reMarkable Paper Pro Move. This notebook-sized, front-lit digital handwriting tablet has effectively replaced my extensive notebook collection.
UK price: now £399 (was £499)
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This pocket-sized AI voice recorder and transcription device with searchable text in the app means you won't miss or forget what was said in meetings.
UK price: now £135 (was £169)
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This is the cheapest TB5 dock you can get, with 13 ports, 140W PD, Ethernet, and a 64Gbps M.2 2280 NVMe bay.
UK price: now £245 (was £350) with coupon
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This Wi-Fi 7 mesh router ended my dropped connections and dead zones. It's the best-value tri-band mesh you can buy, and security and parental controls are free.
UK price: now £240 (was £280)
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Black Friday SSD & NAS deals
A great rugged drive, and one of my favorites for anyone who needs an SSD that can survive being taken on an especially violent commute.
UK price: now £222 (was £233)
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One of the best portable SSDs around, it's fast and does everything I think a professional will want from a drive they can sling in their laptop bag.
UK price: now £335 (was £478)
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This two-bay NAS device is a beginner-friendly starting point if you're investing in network-attached storage.
UK price: now £160 (was £220)
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This 4-bay NAS from Ugreen supports Docker and Virtual Machines, with a built-in local AI photo album.
UK price: now £520 (was £690)
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Black Friday business monitor deals
When it comes to budget 27-inch monitors for the office, this QHD display scored 5 stars in our review.
UK price: now £196 (was £208)
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Samsung's 34-inch ViewFinity S5 ultrawide monitor is my Black Friday choice - I think this is great value for a QHD ultrawide.
UK price: now £199 (was £249)
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This portable monitor does everything you need for work, scoring 4 stars in our tests, where we dubbed it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display."
UK price: now £79 (was £82)
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Black Friday printer deals
Still the best cartridge-free printer on a budget, it scored 4 stars and we found it well-suited for general home office printing. It prints, copies, and scans.
UK price: now £125 (was £228)
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A little more expensive than the Canon model, this EcoTank will print, copy, and scan, but adds double-sided printing, which can be useful in a home office.
UK price: now £209 (was £280)
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This cartridge-free EcoTank from Epson is my top choice for printing - it's more cost-effective than a traditional inkjet, earned 4.5 stars in our tests.
UK price: now £350 (was £460)
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For small businesses printing documents in color, this is one of the best we've tested, with a 4.5-star review. We found prints were crisp, detailed, and fast.
In the UK? This printer is now £308, but I'd choose the similar HP 4302dw for £240 (was £289)
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The RW403B proved to be quick, reliable, and actually fun to use in our 4.5-star review, while "print quality is better than most label printers."
UK price: now £70 (was £95)
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I've covered Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991 when I learned what pocket money was all about. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to printers and docks, so for Black Friday, I'm zeroing in on our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.
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I don't recommend many budget office chairs - those £50 ones are back aches waiting to happen, and even some of those hovering around the £100 mark lack the ergonomics and features you'll want if you're sitting in it for eight hours a day.
The cheapest office chair I do like is the Sihoo B100. It comes from a brand we've regularly tested and scored highly. It's got flip-up armrests, and adjustable headrest. But the killer feature here is the adaptive lumbar support. It's more dynamic than fixed or adjustable options, supporting you even as you shift your weight in the chair.
Usually, I only see this type of lumbar support on chairs twice or three times the price, like the FlexiSpot C7 and Boulies EP600. So, to get it for under £150 is a steal.
The Sihoo B100 does everything most remote and hybrid workers need from an office chair, and doesn't break the bank doing it.
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Alongside my home office picks, I'm also live-tracking the best Black Friday mini PC deals, including office desktops, content creation workstations, local AI machines, and gaming rigs.
One of my favorite all-rounders is the GMKtec K8 Plus, which scored 4.5-star in our tests. It's expandable, supports fast transfers and eGPU over USB4, and easily tackles business tasks, creative projects, and gaming.
This mini PC has a AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB out of the box.
UK deal (32GB/1TB): now £730 (was £870) with code BLACK FRIDAY 50
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Black Friday has arrived (I bet you thought it'd never come). But before I begin the hunt for more home office deals today, these are 4 of my favorite finds from yesterday - and all are still discounted today.
Pair the Samsung SSD and the MacBook Air for the ultimate business travel kit. Meanwhile, the new Apple Mac mini and Ugreen NAS gives you a great stationary setup for the office.
One of the best portable SSDs around, it's fast and does everything I think a professional will want from a drive they can sling in their laptop bag.
UK price: now £399 (was £478)
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The lightweight MacBook Air comes equipped with M5 chip, 16GB of unified memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display. Connectivity covers Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Battery life is up to 18 hours.
UK price: now £1149 (was £1299)
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This two-bay NAS device is a beginner-friendly starting point if you're investing in network-attached storage for your business.
UK price: now £160 (was £220)
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This Mac mini comes with the M6 chip, 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, alongside 16GB unified RAM, and 256GB SSD.
UK price: now £737 (was £899)
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