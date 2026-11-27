Black Friday has arrived, and I'm seeing loads of great home office deals on productivity and work essentials one some of the best-tested desks, chairs, printers, and tech we've tested.

Just about every big name in the workspace is dropping prices, including Dell, Lenovo, FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, Anker, and Logitech. That means you can effectively upgrade your office without breaking the bank.

And just to make sure, I've included my personal picks under $40 / £40 - these quick fixes genuinely changed my home office setup and the way I work.

I'll be here throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, picking out the best deals on work essentials that make a meaningful difference to your home office.

Jump to the live feed for my wildcard picks and the best gear for remote and hybrid workers that I've seen so far.

My top Black Friday office upgrades under $40 / £40

Black Friday office chair deals

Black Friday standing desk deals

Black Friday desk peripherals & connectivity

Black Friday SSD & NAS deals

Black Friday business monitor deals

Black Friday printer deals