Black Friday has finally arrived! And good news: we've spotted some absolutely scorching Black Friday deals to upgrade your music-listening experiences. Prices are crashing hard, and now really is the perfect time to pick up a new set of cans for you or a loved one.

I'm here to help you make the most of this annual super-sale, and have collected a healthy selection of discounts on headphones for everyone — with options for all budgets.

• See all of today's best early Black Friday deals

My favorite deal in the US? It simply has to be the Bose headphones below, which only released in August 2026 but already have a sizeable discount — even in the limited-edition green colorway.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon

How about another? Well, a close second for me is an offer on the excellent Nothing cans listed below, which are an absolute steal at this lowest-seen price.

Nothing Headphone (a) : was $199 now $109 at Amazon

If you're living across the pond in the UK, the deals are a little different, but there are still a lot of incredible options, including a big sale on the CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon.

And stop the press because the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM6 are now just £249 (was £399) at Amazon — which is £48 cheaper than even their lowest-seen price to date.

More Black Friday headphones deals, US

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones — and, yes, the limited-edition greens are in the deal (as is a lovely 'Hazelnut Taupe' finish). These continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, while also offering a comfortable fit and all-day battery life. Although they were a harder sell at full price, this massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them a much better buy if you want some affordable premium over-ear headphones. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($30) CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was $79 now $49 at Amazon What a deal! I loved these cans at $79, and I adore them for this crazy money. The design is a joy and you also get hearing tests, to tailor the sound — which is unheard of at the level. OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not be to everyone's taste, but the zealous audio sounds just fine without it, and this is their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a dollar under 50 bucks.

More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($31.99) Sony WH-CH530 : was $69.99 now $38 at Amazon An immense (and immensely exciting) deal! These on-ear headphones only arrived in September 2026, but they promptly received a glowing 4.5-star review from my colleague Harry Padoan. He says these new Sony cans "sound superb for the price and the level of comfort genuinely surprised" him — which is all the more reason for this massive 46% saving genuinely surprised me! There are some fun colorways to choose, too. The only thing you can't have here is ANC, but if you're someone who finds that surplus to requirements, you may have found your ideal headphones deal here. Another Sony scorcher of a deal? Yes please! Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($192) Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 at Amazon The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a budget price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life for an all-new lowest-ever price. Note: not all finishes are discounted (Twilight Blue might be my fave of those that are available for this fee). I mean, what a discount, eh? Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($111.99) Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon They're class-leaders for a reason, folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that the Japanese brand can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and a cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $112 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% ($100) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $349 at Amazon Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and, I have to say, if you own an Android and you just want noise to be canceled, they're your best bet. This saving is the lowest they've ever been by $20, too, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans, though, if you can afford them… Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($101.99) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $548 at Amazon With impeccable, immersive audio, an excellent standard of build, and a seemingly endless suite of features, the Sony 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones in a highly competitive market. I was hesitant to recommend them regularly in the past due to their steep asking price, but with this deal, I think they're well worth snapping up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($30) Soundcore Space 2: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon It seems that Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of the Pro sibling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% ($120) Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was $209.99 now $89.99 at Amazon What a saving! They're less than half price, folks! OK, they're a 2020 set of cans (superseded by the Crusher ANC 2, which arrived in August 2023) but if you just want some Skullcandy headphones, this is a discount that's impossible to ignore, especially with their 40-hour battery life and Personal Sound curation in the Skullcandy app. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% ($120) Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 : was $239.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The newer set to the Skullcandy Crusher Evo above — and this time, you get active noise cancellation! We gave them a very respectable four stars under intense review back in 2023. And now they're a whopping 50% off?! Black Friday deals really are in a different class. Oh, and several other shades are available at this lowest-seen price, including this 'Primer' taupe finish, 'Hazard' orange, Black and, bizarrely, a shade Skullcandy is calling 'Drab' but is actually a lovely racing green hue. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($90) Nothing Headphone (a) : was $199 now $109 at Amazon A 2026 release date? Check. Glowing 4.5-star review? Indeed. Weren't they a cheaper model to the inaugural, flagship set anyway? Yes, and when we reviewed them, we enthused "Now THAT's how you do a second version". There's ANC, great sound quality, a gloriously off-the-wall aesthetic, great battery life, fantastic on-ear controls and now, a huge 45% off, which makes them the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for. Hurrah! Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% ($140) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $299.95 now $159.95 at Amazon Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Black Friday. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of. And at more than 40% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of our favorite wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever put out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($100) Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $298 now $198 at Amazon Already, Sony, are you sure? Well, if you insist! This updated version of the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 has only been on the market for two months — we haven't even reviewed them yet — but they're already $100 off. That's a third off the beloved XM4s, plus their more modern trappings. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% ($140) Sennheiser HD 599SE: was $239.95 now $99.95 at Amazon Who needs wireless? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend loads of money. They're a fair few years old now, and they've been discounted before, but they're a change from the many wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday headphones deals, UK

Save 37% (£149.01) Sony WH-1000XM6 : was £399 now £249.99 at Amazon The best headphones Sony makes, at the best price they've ever been. That's it, peak Black Friday achieved. You don't need me to tell you any more about them — you see them on most people's heads every day! They're fantastic. What you may not know is that until now, they've only ever dropped to £298, so this is £48 cheaper than they've ever been. Highly recommended. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£80) Sony WH-1000XM5: was £279 now £199 at Amazon They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, they are an unbeatable value-for-money option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% (£30) CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon Know this, dear reader — I loved these cans at £79, and I adore them for this silly money. The design is a delight and you also get hearing tests, to tailor the sound, which is unheard of at the level! OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not be to your tastes, but the zealous audio sounds just fine without it, and this is a return to their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a pound under £50.

More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (£120) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was £549 now £429 at Amazon I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set. Now, you can net a massive £120 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone that wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. This is the cheapest they've ever been by some margin, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (£32.50) Soundcore Space 2: was £129.99 now £97.49 at Amazon Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears is great, especially because it puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the color options are reduced, too, so you could get the lovely blue version I use, maybe… Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£37.01) Sennheiser Accentum Plus: was £129 now £91.99 at Amazon We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus here at TechRadar, and continue to recommend them regularly, even a fair few years after their release. They offer punchy, assertive audio, plenty of playtime, and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money. So now, at less than £92, it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up! Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (£40) JLab JBuds Lux: was £79.99 now £39.99 at Amazon I adore the look and feel of these headphones, which sort of have a teardrop-shaped ear cup. I also love this lavender shade, but other options are just as discounted. If you love bass, they could be the pick for you and, while I think the treble is a little undercooked, for this money it's churlish to complain. Oh, and the deal? It's a whopping 50% off! Huge! Need to know more? See our full, in-depth JLab Jbuds Lux ANC review. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (£113.97) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was £399.95 now £285.98 at Amazon Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android and you just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them… Read more Read less ▼

Nothing Nothing Headphone (1) : was £179 now £149 at Amazon These are Nothing's inaugural headphones, launched in June 2025. I love the design (this is the set that looks most like cassette tapes over your ears, of Nothing's three options) but they're a little heavy and the audio is a touch compressed against Nothing's more recent releases. That said, the deal is just £8 off their lowest-ever asking fee, so if they drop to £141 again, they're worth that every day of the week — see our full Nothing Headphone (1) review for the full scoop. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% (£44.14) Sennheiser HD660 S2: was £351.12 now £306.98 at Amazon Finally, a set of audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Black Friday sale — behold, the Sennheiser HD 660S2! Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, always speaks highly of his pair, which offer satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound as well as an ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving only adds another reason to grab these, whether you enjoy making music or you're a hobbyist audiophile. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£30.99) Soundcore Space One: was £89.99 now £59 at Amazon It's crazy when a price of £59 feels kind of just OK in a headphone roundup, no? But such is the nature of these incredible deals — and at 34% off, they have never dropped lower, according to our price trackers! We called the Space One 'Beats alternatives' under intense review, which kind of puts things into perspective; I don't see any ANC-toting Beats cans for anywhere near this money. And you can check out our full Anker Soundcore Space One review for more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£18.49) Sony WH-CH530: was £49.99 now £31.50 at Amazon Sony's most recent on-ears are cheap enough that even £18.50 off is an incredible saving. It's not just the price, though: in our Sony WH-CH530 review we praised the comfortable fit and strong Sony sound quality. There's no ANC, but if you don't need it, they're a great pick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (£58.89) Sony WF-1000XM4C: was £219.99 now £161.10 at Amazon These are new enough that I'm surprised they've seen any discount, albeit a modest one. Released in September, these are a modernised version of the beloved XM4s, with some new features but the same design people still love. If you want premium cans, they're a solid pick with this discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£80.99) Skullcandy Crusher 1080: was £219.99 now £139 at Amazon Want an alternative to Sony or Sennheiser's premium picks? The Crusher 1080 are Skullcandy's most premium headphones in ages. Expect that Skullcandy goodness, like a bass slider and warm sound, but with Bose smarts, like tuned audio and spatial sound. The discount is better than some other premium rivals are getting. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (£38) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £179.99 now £141.99 at Amazon These slightly older headphones were replaced by newer ones earlier this year, but our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review still shows they're worth buying thanks to their fantastic sound and ANC. Oh, and the discount means they're now way cheaper than the Momentum 5, for if you don't need the top-end features. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% (£131) Beats Studio Pro: was £230 now £99 at Amazon There's no discount on the new Beats headphones, sadly, but the older Beats Studio Pro are now a lot cheaper than their lowest-seen price to date, if you buy the Khaki model. This means they're less than half the price of the Beats 360, so if you don't mind the slightly older design, it's a much cheaper alternative. Read more Read less ▼

More early Black Friday deals in the US

More early Black Friday deals in the UK

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