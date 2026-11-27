The best Black Friday headphone deals 2026 — massive savings on top-class models from Apple, Bose, Sony and more
These Black Friday deals are like music to our ears
Black Friday has finally arrived! And good news: we've spotted some absolutely scorching Black Friday deals to upgrade your music-listening experiences. Prices are crashing hard, and now really is the perfect time to pick up a new set of cans for you or a loved one.
I'm here to help you make the most of this annual super-sale, and have collected a healthy selection of discounts on headphones for everyone — with options for all budgets.
• See all of today's best early Black Friday deals
My favorite deal in the US? It simply has to be the Bose headphones below, which only released in August 2026 but already have a sizeable discount — even in the limited-edition green colorway.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was
$359 now $199 at Amazon
How about another? Well, a close second for me is an offer on the excellent Nothing cans listed below, which are an absolute steal at this lowest-seen price.
Nothing Headphone (a) : was
$199 now $109 at Amazon
If you're living across the pond in the UK, the deals are a little different, but there are still a lot of incredible options, including a big sale on the CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro: was
£79 now £49 at Amazon.
And stop the press because the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM6 are now just £249 (was £399) at Amazon — which is £48 cheaper than even their lowest-seen price to date.
Headphones deals — quick links US
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was
$359now $199 at Amazon
- Sony WH-CH530 : was
$69.99now $38 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was
$549now $419 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM6: was
$459.99now $348 at Amazon
- Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was
$449now $349 at Amazon
- Soundcore Space 2: was
$129.99now $99.99 at Amazon
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was
$209.99now $89.99 at Amazon
- CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was
$79now $49 at Amazon
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 : was
$239.99now $119.99 at Amazon
Headphones deals — quick links UK
- Sony WH-1000XM6 : was
£399now £249.99 at Amazon
- CMF BY NOTHING Headphone Pro: was
£79now £49 at Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was
£279now £199 at Amazon
- JLab Jbuds Lux: was
£79.99now £39.99 at Amazon
- Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was
£399.95now £286 at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD660 S2: was
£369now £305 at Amazon
- Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition: was
£169now £114 at Amazon
- Sony WH-CH530: was
£49.99now £31.50 at Amazon
- Soundcore Space 2: was
£129.99now £97.49 at Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM4C: was
£219.99now £161.10 at Amazon
More Black Friday headphones deals, US
This is a record-low price for the new version of the flagship Bose QuietComfort Headphones — and, yes, the limited-edition greens are in the deal (as is a lovely 'Hazelnut Taupe' finish). These continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader when it comes to sound quality and noise cancellation, while also offering a comfortable fit and all-day battery life. Although they were a harder sell at full price, this massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them a much better buy if you want some affordable premium over-ear headphones.
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What a deal! I loved these cans at $79, and I adore them for this crazy money. The design is a joy and you also get hearing tests, to tailor the sound — which is unheard of at the level. OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not be to everyone's taste, but the zealous audio sounds just fine without it, and this is their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a dollar under 50 bucks.
More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review
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An immense (and immensely exciting) deal! These on-ear headphones only arrived in September 2026, but they promptly received a glowing 4.5-star review from my colleague Harry Padoan. He says these new Sony cans "sound superb for the price and the level of comfort genuinely surprised" him — which is all the more reason for this massive 46% saving genuinely surprised me! There are some fun colorways to choose, too. The only thing you can't have here is ANC, but if you're someone who finds that surplus to requirements, you may have found your ideal headphones deal here. Another Sony scorcher of a deal? Yes please!
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The second-generation model has now been revealed, but the original Bose QuietComfort Headphones remain a top choice if you want quality noise-cancelling headphones at a budget price. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly, while our expert testers also scored them an impressive four stars in our review. You get excellent noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality, and 24 hours of battery life for an all-new lowest-ever price. Note: not all finishes are discounted (Twilight Blue might be my fave of those that are available for this fee). I mean, what a discount, eh?
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This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use…
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They're class-leaders for a reason, folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that the Japanese brand can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and a cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $112 off!
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Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and, I have to say, if you own an Android and you just want noise to be canceled, they're your best bet. This saving is the lowest they've ever been by $20, too, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans, though, if you can afford them…
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With impeccable, immersive audio, an excellent standard of build, and a seemingly endless suite of features, the Sony 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones in a highly competitive market. I was hesitant to recommend them regularly in the past due to their steep asking price, but with this deal, I think they're well worth snapping up.
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It seems that Soundcore's over-ears are $10 cheaper than they've ever gone before. Symbolically dropping into double-figures, that makes them seem like a real bargain, especially now that they're half the price of the Pro sibling.
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We raved about the Sennheiser Accentum Plus when we reviewed them a couple years back, talking up their punchy, assertive sound, strong battery life, and quality build. At almost 50% off, this deal almost feels too good to be true too.
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What a saving! They're less than half price, folks! OK, they're a 2020 set of cans (superseded by the Crusher ANC 2, which arrived in August 2023) but if you just want some Skullcandy headphones, this is a discount that's impossible to ignore, especially with their 40-hour battery life and Personal Sound curation in the Skullcandy app.
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The newer set to the Skullcandy Crusher Evo above — and this time, you get active noise cancellation! We gave them a very respectable four stars under intense review back in 2023. And now they're a whopping 50% off?! Black Friday deals really are in a different class. Oh, and several other shades are available at this lowest-seen price, including this 'Primer' taupe finish, 'Hazard' orange, Black and, bizarrely, a shade Skullcandy is calling 'Drab' but is actually a lovely racing green hue.
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A 2026 release date? Check. Glowing 4.5-star review? Indeed. Weren't they a cheaper model to the inaugural, flagship set anyway? Yes, and when we reviewed them, we enthused "Now THAT's how you do a second version". There's ANC, great sound quality, a gloriously off-the-wall aesthetic, great battery life, fantastic on-ear controls and now, a huge 45% off, which makes them the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for. Hurrah!
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Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Black Friday. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of. And at more than 40% off, it feels like the perfect time to snap up some of our favorite wireless headphones that Sennheiser has ever put out.
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Already, Sony, are you sure? Well, if you insist! This updated version of the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 has only been on the market for two months — we haven't even reviewed them yet — but they're already $100 off. That's a third off the beloved XM4s, plus their more modern trappings.
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These are Sony's cheapest noise cancelling phones, and they're almost half off. They're quite a new pair of headphones, only having launched in September, so a massive discount like this is pretty surprising. We have a full Sony WH-CH730N review if you'd like to know more.
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Who needs wireless? At nearly 60% off, these open-back wired headphones are perfect for audiophiles who don't want to spend loads of money. They're a fair few years old now, and they've been discounted before, but they're a change from the many wireless ANC models you see on sale all the time.
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The new Beats 360 are already $100 off. They've only been on sale for two months now, which is about half as long as Beats was teasing them for. We've yet to review them, but our tester found them incredibly comfortable.
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A 'mere' 15% discount might not sound like much, but on expensive headphones, it's still welcome. The Momentum 5 are Sennheiser's newest premium cans, released in June, and in our Sennheiser Momentum 5 review we sung the praises of the soundstage.
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More Black Friday headphones deals, UK
The best headphones Sony makes, at the best price they've ever been. That's it, peak Black Friday achieved. You don't need me to tell you any more about them — you see them on most people's heads every day! They're fantastic. What you may not know is that until now, they've only ever dropped to £298, so this is £48 cheaper than they've ever been. Highly recommended.
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They may not be Sony's newest flagship model, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 still have an awful lot to offer, with amazing ANC, exciting and punchy audio, an attractive look, and no end of features to play around with in Sony's Sound Connect app. At less than £200, they are an unbeatable value-for-money option.
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Know this, dear reader — I loved these cans at £79, and I adore them for this silly money. The design is a delight and you also get hearing tests, to tailor the sound, which is unheard of at the level! OK, the 'Energy Slider' may not be to your tastes, but the zealous audio sounds just fine without it, and this is a return to their lowest-ever asking fee. Highly recommended for a pound under £50.
More info: see my full CMF Headphone Pro review
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I love the expansive sound signature of the Sony 1000X The Collexion, as well as their incredibly comfortable fit, luxurious looks, and gigantic feature-set. Now, you can net a massive £120 off Sony's most premium wireless headphones ever, making them a must-buy for anyone that wants the ultimate blend of premium sound and design. This is the cheapest they've ever been by some margin, too.
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Double-figure pricing on these reliable over-ears is great, especially because it puts them at the same price point as many tempting rivals. All the color options are reduced, too, so you could get the lovely blue version I use, maybe…
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We're huge fans of the Sennheiser Accentum Plus here at TechRadar, and continue to recommend them regularly, even a fair few years after their release. They offer punchy, assertive audio, plenty of playtime, and a stylish look that already felt like great value for money. So now, at less than £92, it would be impossible for me not to advise you to snap these up!
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I adore the look and feel of these headphones, which sort of have a teardrop-shaped ear cup. I also love this lavender shade, but other options are just as discounted. If you love bass, they could be the pick for you and, while I think the treble is a little undercooked, for this money it's churlish to complain. Oh, and the deal? It's a whopping 50% off! Huge! Need to know more? See our full, in-depth JLab Jbuds Lux ANC review.
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Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android and you just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them…
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These are Nothing's inaugural headphones, launched in June 2025. I love the design (this is the set that looks most like cassette tapes over your ears, of Nothing's three options) but they're a little heavy and the audio is a touch compressed against Nothing's more recent releases. That said, the deal is just £8 off their lowest-ever asking fee, so if they drop to £141 again, they're worth that every day of the week — see our full Nothing Headphone (1) review for the full scoop.
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Finally, a set of audiophile-grade wired headphones in the Black Friday sale — behold, the Sennheiser HD 660S2! Our Reviews Editor, Josh Russell, always speaks highly of his pair, which offer satisfyingly neutral, insightful sound as well as an ergonomic fit and eye-catching design. A tidy saving only adds another reason to grab these, whether you enjoy making music or you're a hobbyist audiophile.
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It's crazy when a price of £59 feels kind of just OK in a headphone roundup, no? But such is the nature of these incredible deals — and at 34% off, they have never dropped lower, according to our price trackers! We called the Space One 'Beats alternatives' under intense review, which kind of puts things into perspective; I don't see any ANC-toting Beats cans for anywhere near this money. And you can check out our full Anker Soundcore Space One review for more.
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Sony's most recent on-ears are cheap enough that even £18.50 off is an incredible saving. It's not just the price, though: in our Sony WH-CH530 review we praised the comfortable fit and strong Sony sound quality. There's no ANC, but if you don't need it, they're a great pick.
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These are new enough that I'm surprised they've seen any discount, albeit a modest one. Released in September, these are a modernised version of the beloved XM4s, with some new features but the same design people still love. If you want premium cans, they're a solid pick with this discount.
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Want an alternative to Sony or Sennheiser's premium picks? The Crusher 1080 are Skullcandy's most premium headphones in ages. Expect that Skullcandy goodness, like a bass slider and warm sound, but with Bose smarts, like tuned audio and spatial sound. The discount is better than some other premium rivals are getting.
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These slightly older headphones were replaced by newer ones earlier this year, but our five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 review still shows they're worth buying thanks to their fantastic sound and ANC. Oh, and the discount means they're now way cheaper than the Momentum 5, for if you don't need the top-end features.
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Bose's recent premium (but not Ultra premium) headphones are enjoying a solid little discount. In my Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review I said that they were a discount away from being must-buys, so if you were on the fence with them, this price cut could sway your hand.
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There's no discount on the new Beats headphones, sadly, but the older Beats Studio Pro are now a lot cheaper than their lowest-seen price to date, if you buy the Khaki model. This means they're less than half the price of the Beats 360, so if you don't mind the slightly older design, it's a much cheaper alternative.
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More early Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More early Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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