If you're shopping for your first coffee maker this Black Friday, the choice might be overwhelming. That's why I'm here. As TechRadar's resident coffee expert, I test over a dozen coffee makers every year, and I've put together a shortlist of my three favorite options for beginners — all of which are on sale in the US and UK for Black Friday. In the US, for example, the Philips Baristina Latte is $399.99 at Amazon (was $499.99).
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
There are huge discounts on entry-level coffee makers in the UK as well, where the fabulous Lavazza Tabli is now only £99 at Amazon (was £199). Both options are two of the best I've tested this year, and come highly recommended. Curious? Read on for my full thoughts on both, plus one other coffee maker for beginners who feel ready to try a manual espresso machine.
US quick deals
- Philips Baristina Latte: was
$499.99now $399.95 at Amazon
- Lavazza Tabli: was
$129.99now $79.99 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Dedica Duo: was
$249.95now $199.95 at Amazon
UK quick deals
- Philips Baristina: was
£299.99now £249.99 at Amazon
- Lavazza Tabli: was
£199now £99 at Amazon
- De'Longhi Dedica Duo: was
£279now £189 at Amazon
Bean-to-cup
Philips Baristina
If you want to brew your coffee with fresh beans but you find the idea of using a manual espresso machine a bit daunting, the Baristina is the machine for you — and I've been heartily recommending it to anyone who'll listen since I tested it in February this year.
This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine, meaning it does all the work for you, but it's a lot more affordable than most, and because there's no case covering everything up, it's much easier to clean. Just push the portafilter handle into place and slide it to the right, hit the brew button, and the Baristina will grind the ideal dose of coffee into the filter basket, tamp it down, then slide it over to the left automatically and brew your espresso using perfectly heated water at the optimum pressure.
I've become quite a coffee snob during my time as TechRadar's Homes Editor, and I was seriously impressed by the Baristina's performance. The only catch is that you can't adjust the grind size, so you may have to experiment with a few different coffees until you find one that works well with the machine. I was lucky enough that my usual beans (Honduran Swiss Water Decaf from Wogan Coffee, if you're curious) were ideal.
Read my full Philips Baristina review
This updated version of the Baristina includes an automatic milk frother for foaming dairy or plant-based milk, addressing my only real criticism of the original brewer. It's a record-low price at Amazon for Black Friday, with $100 off.
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The Baristina Latte isn't available yet in the UK, but you can grab the original machine with a generous £50 Black Friday price cut. If you want to make milky coffees, the Baristina is also available bundled with a standalone milk frother for £299.99 (was £379.99) at Amazon.
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Capsule
Lavazza Tabli
Lavazza's Tabli machine, which launched a few months ago, promises the convenience of coffee pods without the plastic and metal waste — and after thorough testing, I'm happy to report that it delivers. It uses pucks of compressed ground coffee with no individual packaging, which you insert into the top of the machine before selecting your brew size (single or double). The used coffee drops into a bin in the bottom of the machine, which you can empty directly into your household food recycling or compost heap. Easy.
Most importantly, the coffee tastes delicious. In fact, I used three full boxes of tabs while testing the machine, and found myself using it rather than my usual espresso machine.
You can control the Lavazza Tabli through a mobile app if you like, and it has some smart home connectivity features, but in my experience it works best as a no-frills espresso machine that's beginner-friendly, affordable, and really delivers on flavor.
Read my full Lavazza Tabli review
The superb Tabli coffee maker only launched a few months ago, but has already received a generous 38% price cut for Black Friday at Amazon.
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If you're in the UK, you can grab the Tabli for half price in Amazon's Black Friday sale. There's 20% off my favorite Qualita Rossa coffee tabs as well, so I'd recommend stocking up while the deal lasts.
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Manual
De'Longhi Dedica Duo
For the slightly braver home barista, the De'Longhi Dedica Duo is a superb little manual espresso machine that will have you brewing like a pro in no time — and is surprisingly affordable. Usually, espresso machines in this price bracket are pretty poor quality, but De'Longhi has a reputation to maintain, and although the little Dedica Duo is cheap, it's just as well-made as the brand's full-size coffee makers.
That means it maintains steady heat and pressure, so you get consistent results with every brew. Once you've found the right grind size for your beans, you will be able to make great-tasting coffee every time with this little wonder. Its steam wand is excellent as well, and every component from the tamper to the milk pitcher feels reassuringly robust.
The 'Duo' in the name refers to the fact that this little machine also offers cold extraction, bypassing the boiler and making espresso using water directly from the tank. It takes a little longer than brewing hot, but the result is a smooth, rounded shot that's a great foundation for an iced latte or an espresso martini. Cheers!
Read my full De'Longhi Dedica Duo review
A good quality manual espresso machine for under $200? This Black Friday deal almost seems too good to be true, but having tested the Dedica Duo myself, I can confirm that its performance belies its bargain price tag.
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The Dedica Duo is even better value in the UK, where this fetching green version has dropped by £90 for Black Friday. Other colours are discounted too, so don't worry if this shade doesn't coordinate with your kitchen.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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