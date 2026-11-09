De'Longhi produces some of the best coffee makers I've tested over the years, and Black Friday is the best time to buy one, with deep discounts expected across all kinds of manual and automatic machines. Whether you're shopping for your first coffee maker or want to upgrade to something more serious, there'll be something in the sales for you.

I review over a dozen coffee makers each year here at TechRadar, and here I've assembled a guide to the three machines I'm most looking forward to seeing in the 2026 sales events — plus some great alternatives if those specific models don't get the deep discounts I'm hoping for.

We're expecting stores to start launching their early Black Friday deals very soon, but if you can't wait until then, I've also put together a list of today's best deals on De'Longhi coffee makers for you below, to save you time and effort.

Can't wait until Black Friday to pick up a new De'Longhi coffee maker? There are huge discounts available right now.

Bean-to-cup

De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic

The Primadonna Aromatic is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee makers around, and usually one of the priciest, so I've got my fingers crossed for a whopping price cut in this year's Black Friday sales.

This fully automatic machine is the next best thing to having your own live-in barista, with a menu of 35 hot and cold drinks that you can brew at the tap of a button and customize to your heart's content. If that sounds daunting, don't worry — the Primadonna Aromatic can 'learn' which drinks you prefer depending on the time of day, and automatically bump these to the front of the list.

If the Primadonna Aromatic doesn't drop into your price bracket during the Black Friday sales, keep an eye out for the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo and Magnifica Evo Next, both of which are excellent bean-to-cup machines with premium grinders built in. They have manual steam wands, so they can't prepare milk foam for you, but both espresso makers are chic-looking and a breeze to use.

Read our full De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic review

Budget

De'Longhi Dedica Duo

The De'Longhi Dedica Duo is one of the best small espresso machines I've ever tested, with performance that belies its modest price tag. Most coffee makers in this price bracket are pretty disappointing, but De'Longhi has a reputation to maintain, and the little Dedica is just as well made as the company's premium machines.

When it comes to brewing espresso, consistency is key, and the Dedica Duo can maintain the steady pressure and temperature necessary to create the same results time after time. Once you've identified the best grind size for your beans, you can be confident that every shot will taste equally good. The steam wand is excellent as well, and I was impressed by how well the Dedica Duo was able to maintain steam pressure despite its tiny boiler.

The 'Duo' part of the name refers to the fact that this mini espresso machine can also prepare cold-brewed espresso. Unlike some coffee makers I've tested that just tell you to throw some ice in a cup, then dump a shot of hot espresso over the top, this one actually brews with ambient-temperature water direct from the tank, resulting in a mellow-testing brew without any bitterness.

If you're on a particularly tight budget, also keep an eye out for deals on the older De'Longhi Dedica Style. This little espresso machine is just as small as the Dedica Duo, with quality components and an excellent steam wand, and only lacks the cold brew function.

Read our full De'Longhi Dedica Duo review

Beginner-friendly

De'Longhi La Specialista Touch

The La Specialista Touch is a great option if you're moving on from a simple espresso machine, and want to start getting to grips with barista skills like dialing in the correct grind size for your chosen coffee, measuring the right dosage, tamping it down, and then timing how long it takes for the espresso to pour.

The machine will show you exactly what you need to do on its color touchscreen, including tasting a freshly prepared espresso and then adjusting the brew settings to achieve a flavor you prefer. Alternatively, you can take over complete control if you're more confident.

The Touch is one of my all-time favorite De'Longhi coffee makers, but other machines in the La Specialista series often get steep price cuts for Black Friday as well. Keep an eye out for the La Specialista Arte, which has manual controls rather than a touchscreen, and is a great option if you want a more tactile coffee-making experience.

Read our full De'Longhi La Specialista Touch review

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