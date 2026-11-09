Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall hopes BioWare can be saved one day

Wall says, "It’s sort of bananas to think of BioWare as just…gone"

He adds, "I hope that someone else can come in and take it from here"

Original Mass Effect composer Jack Wall has reacted to EA shutting down BioWare and hopes the legendary studio can be saved one day.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming following the devastating news and cancelation of the next Mass Effect game, Mass Effect Universe, Wall said, "Frankly, it’s sort of bananas to think of BioWare as just…gone."

Wall worked on Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 and agreed that the series is important enough to warrant saving, saying, "Mass Effect is such a wonderfully original universe. It feels like it should live on not only in games but TV and Film as well. The stories are so compelling."

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The composer added, "Not sure where the Prime TV series sits at this time, but it would be really cool to see a show of this universe."

Following its closure, the studio released a statement saying that the "generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember." The shutdown came as part of EA's first major restructuring plan that led to 400 layoffs across the publisher's studios, including around 50 for the people remaining at BioWare.

Many creatives across the industry are urging someone, like another publisher, to save the developer before it's too late. Fans have also created a petition called "#SaveMassEffect" and wish to see BioWare's vision for the Mass Effect series continue.

Wall shared a similar sentiment about the studio, saying, "In short, I’m sad to see BioWare go. I hope that someone else can come in and take it from here."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors