Electronic Arts has confirmed it will "be bringing together" its "Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project"

Multiple sources have confirmed with Variety that it is Star Wars Battlefront 3

The confirmation comes as EA shuts down BioWare and lays off 400 staff members across all studios

Star Wars Battlefront 3 is reportedly in development after Electronic Arts confirmed that Respawn and DICE will work collaboratively on a new project.

According to Variety, EA’s Cam Weber, president and chief studio officer, and David Tinson, president and COO, have confirmed the publisher is leaning into live-service online games after seeing success with Battlefield 6.

The executives said the game was "a great success, and we learned a lot from the launch and the live service" and alongside more Battlefield titles, "we’ll be bringing together our Respawn and DICE studios to collaborate on a future project."

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EA didn't specify what this project is; however, Variety confirmed with "multiple sources" that the game is Star Wars Battlefront 3. The game has made headlines recently, with initial reports claiming it was to be developed at DICE alongside Destiny developer Bungie.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 launched in 2017, but live-service support ended in 2020, leaving the popular online multiplayer game in the dust with no further content updates, and it was thought the series was on ice.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners acquired EA in September 2025, but the deal wasn't officially closed until August 2026, making the restructuring the publisher's first major move.

Alongside Respawn and DICE's project, EA will continue to "invest heavily” in the Apex Legends franchise over the next few years, with plans to introduce new multiplayer modes and other content, and has committed to delivering "our two huge launches coming up," which are Marvel's Iron Man and Star Wars Jedi 3.

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It also plans to continue supporting EA Sports, with two new projects in development, The Sims franchise and Skate.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news. The executive's plan also included a major restructuring across its studios and projects, resulting in 400 layoffs and the permanent shutdown of the legendary Dragon Age and Mass Effect studio, BioWare.

Roughly 50 people were laid off from the studio, and work on Mass Effect 5 has been canceled.

Former BioWare cinematic supervisor Tony de Waal has spoken up about the studio's closure, saying that Mass Effect 5 would have offered "a level of autonomy and choice that no other game has been able to match"