EA has laid off 400 employees across its studios and is shutting down BioWare

The Mass Effect and Dragon Age studio confirmed that Mass Effect 5 is canceled

Developers and creatives across the industry have reacted to the news, calling it "unimaginable" and "heartbreaking"

EA is shutting down BioWare, the legendary studio behind Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

BioWare delivered the devastating news in a statement last night, saying that after more than 30 years as a pioneer in the choice-based role-playing game (RPG) genre, it will close down and that Mass Effect 5, which was in early development, is canceled.

The decision comes from parent company EA, which has confirmed major restructuring across its studios and projects, amounting to 400 layoffs, including roughly 50 roles at BioWare (via Bloomberg).

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"For more than 30 years, BioWare has been more than a studio," the studio said. "It has been a home for storytellers, developers, and the players who brought our worlds to life. Baldur's Gate. Neverwinter Nights. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Dragon Age. Mass Effect. Anthem.

"Now, after more than three decades of shared adventures, BioWare is closing, and early development on the next Mass Effect project is ending. There is nothing easy about writing those words. Our focus right now is on our incredibly talented team who put their hearts into these games, and supporting one another through this transition.

"What generations of BioWare built together is something to celebrate and remember. These games became so much more because you played them, debated your choices, fell in love with the characters, and made these worlds your own. From all of us at BioWare, thank you for being the most meaningful part of our story.”

The news has rocked the internet, not just among BioWare fans, but also developers and creatives across the games industry who have shared their reactions to the announcement.

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"This is not something I ever expected to see," wrote Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke. "Larian and BioWare started their trajectories in the games industry at the same time, and BioWare led the way in making RPGs big. It's almost unimaginable that we're now entering an era where the name BioWare won't show up anymore when discussing upcoming RPGs. What a loss for all of us.

"Thank you for all the games. Thank you for the many hours of gameplay. Thank you for all the stories. You can be damned proud of what you achieved. I hope you all land well."

Casey Hudson, former BioWare GM, and Star Wars: KOTOR and the Mass Effect trilogy director, reacted to the announcement, calling it "sad news on multiple fronts - for those of us who worked there, for our friends and colleagues at BioWare who are impacted, and for fans who were looking forward to the next Mass Effect adventure."

Hudson, who is now CEO of Arcanaut Studios and is now working on a new Star Wars game called Fate of the Old Republic, added, "I started my career at BioWare and will forever be grateful to the founders, Greg and Ray, for inviting me to join in BioWare's legendary journey. Its legacy will live on through those who were part of it and continue to create games through a passion for unforgettable stories, worlds and characters."

This is sad news on multiple fronts - for those of us who worked there, for our friends and colleagues at BioWare who are impacted, and for fans who were looking forward to the next Mass Effect adventure. I started my career at BioWare and will forever be grateful to the founders, Greg and Ray, for inviting me to join in BioWare's legendary journey. Its legacy will live on through those who were part of it and continue to create games through a passion for unforgettable stories, worlds and characters.October 21, 2026

CD Projekt Red joint-CEO also shared a post, saying, "BioWare has been a massive part of CDPR history. We befriended them when localizing and selling Baldur’s Gate games in Poland, Czech, and Slovakia. And later they were [a] great help when lending us their engine for Witcher 1, sharing their wisdom and even giving us a spot at their booth at E3. I had a pleasure to visit them a few times in Edmonton and also host them in our Warsaw office. Very sad for the people affected, but also sad to see a legendary brand go down. Not a great day in the games industry."

The Game Awards founder Geoff Keighley said the news was "heartbreaking" and "I hope one day, somehow, Mass Effect will return," while Cyberpunk 2 associate game director, Paweł Sasko, said, "Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 shaped my imagination and the desire to create games. I would have never been here without BioWare igniting the fire in my heart. It inspired me, formed me, enriched my imagination, and for that I will be forever grateful. I will always remember you."

Michael Gamble, project director on Mass Effect 5 and executive producer on BioWare who worked on all the previous games in the series also shared a statement, thanking fans for their support.

"I could probably scroll for hours and continue reading the words of support for the studio, the legacy, and the impact that BioWare has had on you. It means so much to us. There is so much talent on this team of OGs, so if you are aware of any roles, please send them. I will personally vouch for everyone in my crew.

"As for me: At least I don't have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out."