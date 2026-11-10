Original Mass Effect 1 and 2 composer Jack Wall shares his favorite memories from working on the games at BioWare

Wall says director Casey Hudson was "so passionate about the story," and they worked together on Mass Effect 2 's Suicide Mission

He considers it "one of the 10 best endings for a video game ever"

Mass Effect 1 and Mass Effect 2 composer Jack Wall has shared his favorite memories from working at BioWare and on the series, and revealed which he considers one of the "best" of all time.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, where the original Mass Effect composer also discussed the closure of BioWare, Wall said he last worked at BioWare in 2010 on Mass Effect 2, but has fond memories of beginning his work there alongside the team

"My absolute favorite memory of working with BioWare was flying up to Edmonton to kick off both ME1 and ME2," Wall said. "I really liked the people there. They were so kind to me. [Game director] Casey [Hudson] was always so passionate about the story."

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The composer went on to discuss specific missions he recalled making music for, revealing that Mass Effect 2's infamous final quest, Suicide Mission, was one of the first things he and Casey Hudson worked on together.

"Probably to date one of the 10 best endings for a video game ever," Wall said. "It was super important to him to have something musically memorable for that, and so we went back and forth until we got something we could both be proud of."

The editing process for Suicide Mission was much more complicated than any other mission, he explained, and so it ended up being a bigger and more challenging task because of the number of endings associated with the quest.

"Then MUCH later, cutting the ending together (in the very last hours before shipping), that ending, as it branched off this way or that way depending on how you played the game, was very satisfying," Wall added.

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"It was a technically challenging score in that way. Getting the timings to work with premixed music stems was a major obstacle. But the results speak for themselves."