NymVPN's new update promises to get you through networks that block other VPNs

Anti-censorship bridges auto-reroute connections on restrictive networks

Battery life, connection reliability, account controls all see meaningful gains

QR code support, auto-connect, lockdown mode are up for future releases

NymVPN has rolled out version 2026.15 of its apps, headlined by anti-censorship bridges designed to keep the service working on networks that try to block VPNs outright.

The update lands on every platform — Android/F-Droid (v2026.15.1), iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux —and is the decentralized VPN’s latest push to stay usable wherever VPNs are unwelcome.

From hotel and airport Wi-Fi to corporate networks, university campuses, and even national firewalls, VPN connections are routinely blocked at the ports and protocols they depend on.

This is the kind of problem the best VPN services are increasingly looking to solve. Version 2026.15 of NymVPN takes that problem head-on, arriving alongside longer battery life, tighter account controls, and a series of reliability fixes.

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Getting past the block

Leading the latest update is the new anti-censorship bridges feature.

Bridges are adaptive tools: when a network attempts to shut down VPN traffic, an ordinary connection simply fails, leaving users stranded on an unprotected network — or offline entirely. The new bridges detect the interference and re-establish the connection through whatever route is still open.

Users have three options:

Auto : the sensible default for most, starts every connection on standard WireGuard and switches to a bridge if the network interferes;

: the sensible default for most, starts every connection on standard WireGuard and switches to a bridge if the network interferes; On : forces a bridged connection everywhere, useful for anyone traveling through heavily censored regions;

: forces a bridged connection everywhere, useful for anyone traveling through heavily censored regions; Off: disables bridging entirely.

Nym pitches the feature for restrictive Wi-Fi and censored countries — anywhere a straightforward VPN connection stands little chance of surviving.

(Image credit: Future)

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Practical improvements across the board

Away from censorship work, the update tackles the annoyance of battery drain. NymVPN previously checked a user’s remaining fair usage data over the network frequently enough to take a noticeable toll on battery life. That accounting now happens locally, and the app checks in with the network sparingly as a result.

Connection statuses have been made more trustworthy as well. Notifications now track the true state of the tunnel, putting an end to false "connected" flashes and ensuring error states persist only for as long as the underlying problem does.

On Android, the server list now opens instantly from cache and updates quietly in the background, while SOCKS5 connections shut down cleanly on disconnect.

NymVPN v2026.15 is live 🛡️Anti-censorship bridges 🔋Better battery life 🧑‍💼Account control and more.... check out everything in the new release⤵️ https://t.co/HVkDHadFDwNovember 9, 2026

Account control gets a boost as well.

Android users can now delete their account from inside the app. Across all platforms, the pre-expiry notice for plans and free passes has been upgraded from a passive heads-up to a full dialog with the option to renew directly.

The momentum continues

The pace of development is telling. Earlier this year, version 2026.12 brought one-click connections, reworked WireGuard handshakes for steadier mobile use, expanded split tunneling, and added a new six-month pricing tier — while retiring the two-year plan.

More is close behind. The next release promises QR code support for faster account setup, auto-connect, and country exclusion for finer control over where traffic travels. Further out, an optional lockdown mode will block every connection whenever the VPN isn’t active.

Nym is also letting users steer the NymVPN roadmap directly: feature proposals and votes on nym.com determine what rises to the top of the development queue. For a young, decentralized VPN finding its feet, that open-door approach may prove just as important as any single update.