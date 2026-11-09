Save up to 75% in the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale — I've picked my 16 favorite deals on Control Resonant, Silent Hill 2, Dispatch, 007 First Light, Cairn, and more
Over 2,000 PS5 and PS4 games are on sale, but these are the best ones
The PlayStation Store is now joining in on the Black Friday fun with discounts of up to 75% on thousands of PS5 and PS4 games. I've searched through the sale to pick out a small selection of my favorites, including record-low prices on new releases, Game of the Year contenders, and highly-rated hits for super-cheap that I'd strongly recommend if you haven't tried them yet.
• View the full PlayStation Store Black Friday sale
For starters, there's IO Interactive's fantastic spy thriller 007 First Light, which does an incredible job of combining the linear action of the Uncharted series with the reactive and expansive sandboxes of the Hitman games.
I also have to mention Control Resonant, which has blown me away with its world design and creativity. The action is a little rough around the edges, but I can look past that when every other moment I'm wowed by some mind-bending new environment or ingenious set piece that establishes it as one of the most unique games this year.
Other games I've played recently that are on sale for surprisingly low prices are the harrowing Silent Hill 2 remake, gruelling yet absorbing climber Cairn, and the excellent action-RPG Remnant 2. All of these and more of my top picks from the PlayStation Black Friday sale are below.
PlayStation Store Black Friday sale — my top 5 deals
- Dispatch: was
$29.99now $23.99
- Silent Hill 2: was
$69.99now $19.59
- Cairn: was
$29.99now $20.99
- Rematch: was
$29.99now $11.99
- Remnant 2: was
$49.99now $14.99
PlayStation Store Black Friday sale — 16 best deals
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James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
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