Windows 11 is getting two further sizeable changes with the interface

One involves the introduction of an App Updates panel in Settings to help manage third-party software updates more effectively

The other is an integration of Copilot AI functionality in the taskbar's search box, although this will be an opt-in only feature – however, some users remain cynical about Microsoft's motives here

Microsoft has already made some major changes to Windows 11's interface, and a couple more are now in the pipeline – a hub for managing app updates in Settings, and a more divisive change to bring Copilot functionality to the search box in the taskbar.

First off, the less controversial idea that's apparently being mulled. As discovered by Windows Latest, this is an App Updates panel which is in a recent preview build of the OS (and has been present in testing in the past, it should be noted).

This is in Settings and consists of a hub where third-party apps in Windows 11 can be managed, and you can see what needs updating at a glance – rather than getting individual notifications from apps bugging you at random times, or an update only being actioned when you open the software. (The problem in the latter case being that if you don't use something for ages, you might miss a crucial security fix for an app, leaving your system potentially vulnerable).

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Essentially, this is about giving third-party apps the same level of support as software from the Microsoft Store in terms of staying on top of updates, and it's a useful piece of functionality.

If it makes the cut for the release version of Windows 11, that is, and note that developers need to register their app for inclusion – with no software having done so as yet (so this is still relatively early testing).

The other interface introduction that's inbound for Windows 11 as flagged by Windows Central is part of the major revamp for Windows search, and it brings Copilot into the mix. Specifically, Microsoft is going to integrate Copilot functionality with search – but only for those who want it present.

In other words, it will be off by default, and you will need to actively turn on the option to have Copilot AI functionality in the search box.

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Windows Central highlighted a Microsoft blog post on 'hybrid intelligence' from last month which explained that: "We will also begin adding the option to integrate the new Copilot with Search on the taskbar, so you can get quick answers inline from Search, and if you want to have a richer conversation, you can jump from Search directly to the full Copilot app. This experience will be opt-in, and will first start rolling out to select markets later this year."

Analysis: Ask Copilot returns – but there are doubters as to Microsoft's intentions here

(Image credit: Surface/Unsplash)

This Copilot experience rollout could start soon, then, and it will likely be very similar to the 'Ask Copilot' functionality that Microsoft has played around with in testing in the past, effectively acting as a replacement for the search box. Evidently, that felt like too radical a move – it was also an opt-in feature, mind, it's worth noting – so with the new tack, the search box remains, but Copilot can optionally be integrated.

Obviously, the Ask Copilot concept was a very visible addition of AI, and this way, Microsoft is keeping it a lot more low-profile. That's a sensible approach, of course, given that the company has previously promised to cut back on AI clutter in Windows 11 as part of the broad drive to fix the OS which has been happening throughout this year.

While the App Updates panel is certainly a welcome move, this Copilot integration has proved divisive. On the one hand, there's a good deal of predictably negative feeling towards any AI addition for Windows 11, even one that is opt-in only.

Part of the reasoning here is that people are generally suspicious of Microsoft's motives and what'll happen in the future. In other words, a feature gets introduced as opt-in only, but later becomes the default (requiring opting out) – and finally it's baked in as a concrete part of the interface (with no option toggle at all). Despite the 'fix Windows 11' initiative and that whole new leaf which is a genuine effort to improve the OS across many fronts, trust in Microsoft is so low with some folks that they can't help but think the worst of the company.

One Redditor warns: "Opt-in always becomes 'opt-out' later. Be wary of this folks. New search UI looks less trash than the old one though."

Another agrees: "Yup they love to make things mandatory after no one uses a feature."

On the other side of the fence, there are those who are pleased that Microsoft has taken the opt-in route with this functionality.

Another Redditor posts: "Microsoft letting consumers pick if they want Copilot or not is inspiring. Take note of this Apple, and let users delete Apple Intelligence models natively."

Personally, taking into account all the good work that has been done with Windows 11 this year, I think we need to give Microsoft the benefit of the doubt here – especially given those promises about not pushing AI features unduly in Windows 11.

That said, longer-term, who knows where Windows 11 is going with AI agents, and I don't for a minute believe that AI isn't the future of Microsoft's desktop OS – or at least that remains the current thinking of the execs, anyway.

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