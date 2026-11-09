GTA 6 is coming to Miami with a live Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival special event — here's how to secure your pre-sale tickets
The odds of being selected for pre-sale tickets "will depend on the number of eligible entries received"
- Rockstar Games announces Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival for November 21
- The special live concert will feature music from artists in the game and on the official soundtrack
- A pre-sale lottery for tickets will be available on November 11
Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival, a special live concert scheduled for after GTA 6's launch and featuring music from the game.
The Festival is set for November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami and will feature a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack across two stages.
Those performances include: Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo; Cardi B; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; Justice (DJ set); Metro Boomin; Nick León B2B DJ Python; Prospa B2B Skream; Rauw & Friends; Suero; Tainy; The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set).
Rockstar has confirmed that a pre-sale lottery will be available for a chance to purchase tickets, beginning on Wednesday, November 11.
Tickets are limited to two per pre-sale lottery code, and the lottery closes at 4PM ET / 9PM GMT on Tuesday, November 10.
Fans can sign up for the GTA 6: The Festival lottery here, with entries limited to a maximum of one entry per person. Entries must also be from people aged 17+.
"Winners will be drawn at random from eligible entries and contacted by SMS with a code on Tuesday, November 10 by 7 P.M. ET," Rockstar said. "Odds of being selected will depend on the number of eligible entries received."
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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