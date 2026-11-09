Rockstar Games announces Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival for November 21

The special live concert will feature music from artists in the game and on the official soundtrack

A pre-sale lottery for tickets will be available on November 11

Rockstar Games has announced Grand Theft Auto 6: The Festival, a special live concert scheduled for after GTA 6's launch and featuring music from the game.

The Festival is set for November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami and will feature a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack across two stages.

Those performances include: Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and Sofaygo; Cardi B; Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso; Justice (DJ set); Metro Boomin; Nick León B2B DJ Python; Prospa B2B Skream; Rauw & Friends; Suero; Tainy; The Dare B2B Fcukers (DJ set).

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(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar has confirmed that a pre-sale lottery will be available for a chance to purchase tickets, beginning on Wednesday, November 11.

Tickets are limited to two per pre-sale lottery code, and the lottery closes at 4PM ET / 9PM GMT on Tuesday, November 10.

Fans can sign up for the GTA 6: The Festival lottery here, with entries limited to a maximum of one entry per person. Entries must also be from people aged 17+.

"Winners will be drawn at random from eligible entries and contacted by SMS with a code on Tuesday, November 10 by 7 P.M. ET," Rockstar said. "Odds of being selected will depend on the number of eligible entries received."

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GTA 6 finally launches in just 10 days on November 19. Digital pre-loading will begin on November 10.