Grand Theft Auto 6's launch trailer is here, giving fans a deeper look at Jason and Lucia's crime-fueled story

Rockstar Games has released the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6

The trailer features Jason and Lucia and sets up the game's story

We see new cinematic footage and gameplay systems in action

Rockstar Games has released the launch trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, showcasing new story details and a deeper look at crime-duo protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

The trailer, which was captured "entirely in-game from a PlayStation 5," begins with some narration from Jason talking about his time in the army, before we see him receiving a call from Lucia in prison, suggesting the prologue will be from his perspective before we're introduced to his counterpart.

A montage of different scenes plays out, including missions with both characters, the pair getting hot and heavy in a shower, dancing in a club, fighting off bad guys and the police, as well as jumping off a building into a swimming pool.

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Interestingly, we see Lucia wearing an ankle monitor, meaning she hasn't completely escaped the law just yet and some of what we're seeing is from the beginning of the story.

We also see Jason wearing tactical gear wading through water with two other men behind him, almost like he's leading an army mission; could this be a flashback to his army days?

The entire trailer looks incredibly cinematic, with footage showing a helicopter crashing into the side of a building, Lucia climbing the wheels of an airplane Mission Impossible-style, and Jason sneaking onto a huge ship; several other gameplay systems can also be seen in action, including bank robberies and seemingly quick-time events.

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We also have a brand-new story synopsis provided in the description, which you can read below.

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"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them," it reads. "But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

The trailer also features a new track, 'Flower in a Hurricane,' from electronic duo Justice, the composers behind the original score of Grand Theft Auto 6, feat. Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, who are also included on the Grand Theft Auto 6: The Album.

GTA 6 launches in just over a month on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. A new report claims the PC version could launch in early 2027.