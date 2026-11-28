Keeping the lights on is usually not something we worry about too much, but now it's getting into winter, having a backup power source is never a bad option.

This Black Friday weekend, heading into Cyber Monday, we've rounded up the best options for delivering portable and solar-connectable power from the likes of Jackery and Bluetti - here's what we found.

My top Cyber Monday Power Station deals

Save £480 Jackery Explorer 1000 V2: was £899 now £419 at uk.jackery.com The handle on this unit is an important feature because it weighs nearly 24lbs. But it offers 1024 Wh of LiFePO4 battery capacity, which can deliver 4000 recharge cycles and still offer more than 70% capacity. It can also put out 1500W with 3000W surge, enabling it to power smaller chop saws and drills. Probably the best Jackery device yet, read all about it in this review. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120.10 ECOFLOW Portable Power Station Delta 3 Classic: was $559 now $438.90 at Amazon The Delta 3 Classic is remarkably like the Delta 2 repackaged, but in a good way. It has 1024 Wh of capacity that can output 1800W and handle 3600W surges. It can be recharged in an hour, and at 26.7 lbs its not difficult to lift into a vehicle. But what I really like about these units is the EcoFlow mobile app, the best of it kind. We never saw the Classic for review, but read a review of the Delta 3 Plus model here to get an idea what this brand does well. Read more Read less ▼

Save $549.03 Anker SOLIX S2000: was $1,199 now $649.97 at Amazon A compact 2kWh power station with four UK sockets, useful charging options and straightforward controls. The offer price drives the per-kWh cost down to under $325, which is an amazing deal. The US version only has three sockets, but the UK model reviewed here has four outlets. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station: was £1,099 now £899 at Amazon DJI are better known for drones, but their power stations exhibit the same level of engineering skill. It sports 2048Wh capacity from LiFePO4 batteries and 3000W continuous output, impressively. Its ability to obtain 80% of charge in 45 minutes makes it ideal for ad hoc adventures, and four AC sockets enable it to cope with more than a couple of devices. Read a full review of it here. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 Bluetti Elite 300: was £1,599 now £1,299 at Amazon For 3Wh of capacity and 2400W of output for the attached equipment, there isn't much that the Elite 300 can't handle. It can also be used as a UPS with automatic power transfer in less than 10ms. And this Bluetti unit has a connection to a mobile app, so you can keep in touch with battery use. Read more about it here. Read more Read less ▼

Save £200 Bluetti Elite 400: was £1,799 now £1,599 at Amazon At 39kg, the Elite 400 needs the wheels and handle to move around. But it does have a huge 3840Wh battery capacity and a powerful 2600W continuous output. That makes it ideal for camping adventures or construction away from mains power. The only limitation is that the UK model only has two AC power outlets. Read a full review here. Read more Read less ▼

Save £300 EcoFlow STREAM 5000: was £1,799 now £1,499 at Amazon Easily one of the best home systems around. This unit comes with 5,000 Wh of battery capacity and can expand to 90 kWh. This model has four solar inputs, but the STREAM 5000 AC is a little cheaper without them. My review of the STREAM 5000 can be read here. Read more Read less ▼

The cheapest UK battery on our list is the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2, and for the modest price, it’s a flexible power source. This is ideal for power tools that need up to 1500W, and the carry handle makes it easier to put in the car or a truck.

Even cheaper in the USA, the EcoFlow Delta 3 Classic offers the same 1024Wh capacity as the Jackery, but it's slightly more sophisticated in many respects, and it can output 1800W for bigger jobs. The Delta series is excellent, but this one can only take 500W of solar input, which might not be perfect if you intend to use it while camping. But on a sunny day, that might still take about 90 minutes for the battery to fully charge.

If you want more capacity, the options are the Anker Solix S2000 or the DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station. The S2000 is a fantastic offer for the capacity, but it only outputs a maximum of 1500W, and only one of the USB-C ports outputs 100W.

The DJI Power 2000 can output 3000W continuously, although it costs a good bit more.

I’d say the S2000 is the simple, no-fuss option, whereas the Power 2000 has more to offer but is also more complicated. Solar charging on the DJI isn’t its strongest feature, and it uses an annoying MPPT solar adapter box.

If you need even more capacity, consider the Bluetti Elite 300 or 400, depending on how much more battery you want. These products may seem similar, but they differ in several important ways.

The Elite 300, as the name implies, has 3kWh of capacity and 2400W of output, and it's all in a neat, luggable package that weighs a whopping 26.3 kg (about 57.98 lbs). That’s plenty to carry, so don’t expect to go far carrying it. However, compared to the Elite 400, it's easy to carry.

Thankfully Bluetti gave the Elite 400 wheels and a handle, because otherwise the 39 kg (approximately 86 lbs) would be impractical for anyone but an Olympic weightlifter.

With that extra weight, you get 3840Wh of capacity and 2600W of continuous output, and it is probably worth the additional cost because of those numbers.

Finally, we get the largest capacity and specifications with the EcoFlow STREAM 5000, a battery not intended for travel but designed to provide power support in a home or small business. With 5 kWh of capacity that can grow to 90 kWh, a maximum AC output of 3000 W, and the ability to handle 5000W of solar input, this unit is untouchable by any of the other devices listed here. Rated for 10,000 cycles and 15 years of operation, this is an investment that should pay for itself many times over.

It's heavy, needs an electrician to properly attach to the house's electrics, and is the most expensive battery here. But it’s worth every penny, and with the deal, it's £100 cheaper.

Black Friday Power Station deals - buying advice

What power stations should I choose during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? That comes down to two things: how much battery do you want, and do you intend to move it around? Batteries, in the amounts needed to run mains-powered equipment, aren’t light, and the realistic maximum size of mobile devices is 4kWh. In fact, unless you have help, much above 3kWh is a challenge. If you want mobility, go with 2 Wh batteries, though some brands let you connect multiple units for longer run time. If you don’t intend to make the power portable, and instead want a home device, then you can buy heavier solutions as they’re not likely to be moved. With static installations, expansion is an important consideration, since a home can’t run for long on even 5kWh. A typical UK home uses around 10-15 kWh per day, although most batteries can’t output enough to run multiple heavy-use items (oven, kettle, washing machine, etc.) at the same time. The other aspect of these devices you need to consider is using them with solar panels, as these require inputs and most batteries that have them limit the wattage and amperage they can handle from DC solar sources. Many Power Station makers offer panels specifically for use with their batteries, and a few even use proprietary connectors. Before you spend anything, think about how you intend to use this hardware, and if it's up to the job. A smaller 1024 Wh battery might be fine for overnight camping and charge reasonably quickly from portable solar panels, but it won’t power a large TV for more than about four hours.