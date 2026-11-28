Looking for a new vacuum cleaner? Good news — the Black Friday deals are continuing all weekend, and a few prices have actually dropped even further. One of my favorite offers in the US right now is the Dyson V9 Motorbar for $269.99 (was $599.99) at Dyson. This lightweight vacuum launched last year, and is fantastic value at less than half price right now.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the UK, today's top deal is the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum for £179.10 (was £419.99) at Amazon. That's less than half price, and somewhat cheekily, even less than it was on Black Friday itself. If you're more interested in a Dyson vac, you can save an extra £15 on top of Black Friday prices by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout in Dyson's online store.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the US

Shark PowerPro Reveal Plus: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The clever PowerPro Reveal illuminates dirt, and automatically adapts to hard floors and carpet. It's back down to its Amazon Prime Day price, and this time you don't have to be a Prime member to get the lowest price. The bundle includes a full set of crevice tools, making it perfect for car detailing. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Big Ball Turbine: was $389.99 now $199.99 at Dyson This powerful canister vacuum is nearly half price in Dyson's Black Friday sale, and is a great pick for large homes thanks to its generously sized dust bin with washable filters. The same vacuum cleaner is $297 at Amazon right now, so this is a great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This smart robot vacuum is an older model, but it still delivers great suction for everyday floor maintenance, and at less than half price, it still comes highly recommended. Particularly well-suited to homes with pets thanks to its anti-wrap brush roll (which is very handy if you have long hair as well). Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V9 Motorbar: was $599.99 now $269.99 at Dyson The Dyson V9, which launched last year, is a more affordable option that sits in between the V8 and V11 — and at less than half price it's great value. This is the same as last year's best Black Friday deal. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerDetect Cordless: was $449.99 now $279.95 at Amazon Amazon hasn't marked this as a Black Friday deal specifically, but 38% off is a great saving and the PowerDetect Cordless is our top-rated Shark vacuum (check out our review) so I'm always happy to see it on offer. It delivers truly outstanding cleaning on all floors we've tried it on, with all kinds of dirt and debris. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin: was $479.99 now $328.69 at Amazon This might be an older stick vacuum, but as my colleague Ruth Hamilton says, it's "still a very capable cleaner". As she says, newer models offer improved suction power and battery life, but if you're sticking to a sub-$350 budget, this is a great pick that'll keep cleaning for years to come. Read our Dyson Cyclone V10 review Read more Read less ▼

Dyson R3 Nurovi Spot+Scrub: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon Meet Dyson's smartest wet and dry robot vacuum, with AI stain detection to identify, illuminate, and scrub away really tough grime. It's sold out in Dyson's own store, so I predict this deal will fly off the shelves at Amazon as well. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best vacuum cleaner deals in the UK

Shark Freestyle Max: was £159.99 now £94.98 at Amazon The compact Freestyle Max took the award for best lightweight upright in our roundup of the best Shark vacuums, and this Black Friday offer is the cheapest it's ever been. It offers strong suction, and we were impressed how well it handled pet hair and tough debris. Read more Read less ▼

Shark PowerBoost Pet Handheld Power Vacuum: was £229.99 now £117 at Amazon This powerful little vacuum isn't just great for tackling pet hair, it also comes with a car detailing kit for removing all traces of dirt from your upholstery. This deal cuts over 40% off the list price, and is the cheapest it's ever been. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was £1,049.99 now £649.99 at Dyson UK The Spot+Scrub AI identifies tough stains and keeps passing over them until they're gone. It's received a huge £400 Black Friday price cut to make your life easier. You can also get an additional £15 off by entering the code SAVE15 at the checkout, and Dyson will throw in a bottle of its probiotic floor cleaner as well. Read our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK