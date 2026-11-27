The Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and as a fitness tracker reviewer, I'm interested in the Fitbit deals this weekend. The Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2027 don't have many discounts on this year's trending tracker, the Google Fitbit Air. I have seen, however, some terrific deals on older Fitbits and Google Pixel Watches — which, like Fitbit, uses Google Health and Fitbit architecture.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

In the US, the Google Pixel Watch 5 LTE version, from Best Buy, is down from $499.99 to $399.99 and you get two years' worth of data from Google Fi Wireless for free.

In the UK, the trending, screenless Google Fitbit Air is down to a cheapest-ever price of £74.99 (was £84.99 ) at Amazon, which is great for those who don't want to be distracted by a screen. I also recommend this deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 at £74.99 (was £159.99 ). I have a personal history with the Charge 6 — its heart rate alerts got one of my family members, a senior, to the hospital in the nick of time — so combined with its long battery life, at this price I can attest it's a great gift for older relatives.

Check out the deals in full below, and I'll be updating this page as Black Friday goes on.

Today's best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in the US

Today's best Black Friday Fitbit deals in the US

Google Fitbit Air Special Edition Stephen Curry Version: $129 at Best Buy While there's no money off this Special Edition version of the trending Google Fitbit Air, it does come with 3 months' free of the Google Health Coach, Fitbit's AI advice service worth $7.99/month. So you're really saving around $24. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $122 at Walmart Save $38 on the Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon right now. It has built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, and includes Fitbit Premium in the box. That gives you access to the excellent Readiness score, plus sleep tracking, heart rate alerts and ECG scanning for improved heart health. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Versa 4: was $199.95 now $159.95 at Walmart The Google Fitbit Versa 4 is reduced by $40 right now, with six day battery life, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking and much more, as well as Fitbit Premium included with your purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Inspire 3: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Walmart The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slimline fitness tracker that packs a tone of features into a small package, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, move reminders, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack functionality to log your workouts even if you forget to hit start. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in the UK

Google Pixel Watch 5 (41mm): was £369 now £299 at Amazon The Google Pixel 5 is a great smartwatch with Gemini coaching built-in, Gorilla Glass for a durable display, and up to 40 hours of battery life. It's £299 for the 41mm model right now, down almost 20%. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Fitbit deals in the UK

Google Fitbit Air: was £84.99 now £74.99 at Amazon While there aren't many discounts on the Fitbit Air at all, we did spot this cool £10 on the Performance Loop Lavender model. It makes a great value fitness tracker even better, especially as it's new and trendy. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £74.99 at Amazon Save almost 50% on the Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon right now. It has built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, and includes Fitbit Premium in the box. That gives you access to the excellent Readiness score. It's also got atrial fibrilation detection and high/low heart rate alerts. Combined with the long battery life, this makes it a great gift for a loved one who might be keeping an eye on their heart health. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Versa 4: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Argos The Google Fitbit Versa 4 is under £100 right now, with six days of battery life, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking and much more, as well as Fitbit Premium included with your purchase. It's got a tactile button, which we love, and overall strikes a nice balance between smartwatch and fitness tracker. It's been reduced by £80 at Argos. Read more Read less ▼

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slimline fitness tracker that packs a tone of features into a small package, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, move reminders, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack functionality to log your workouts even if you forget to hit start. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK