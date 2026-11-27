The best Black Friday Fitbit deals: Save on the trending Google Fitbit Air and Google Pixel Watches, with discounts picked by a smartwatch tester
The best Google Fitbit and Pixel Watch deals on the internet, picked by a smartwatch and fitness tracker reviewer.
The Black Friday deals are now in full swing, and as a fitness tracker reviewer, I'm interested in the Fitbit deals this weekend. The Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2027 don't have many discounts on this year's trending tracker, the Google Fitbit Air. I have seen, however, some terrific deals on older Fitbits and Google Pixel Watches — which, like Fitbit, uses Google Health and Fitbit architecture.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
In the US, the Google Pixel Watch 5 LTE version, from Best Buy, is down from
$499.99 to $399.99 and you get two years' worth of data from Google Fi Wireless for free.
In the UK, the trending, screenless Google Fitbit Air is down to a cheapest-ever price of £74.99 (was
£84.99) at Amazon, which is great for those who don't want to be distracted by a screen. I also recommend this deal on the Fitbit Charge 6 at £74.99 (was £159.99). I have a personal history with the Charge 6 — its heart rate alerts got one of my family members, a senior, to the hospital in the nick of time — so combined with its long battery life, at this price I can attest it's a great gift for older relatives.
Check out the deals in full below, and I'll be updating this page as Black Friday goes on.
Today's best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in the US
Quick links
- Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm: was
$399.99now $299.99 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 5 45mm: was
$429.99now $329.99 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 5 (41mm) LTE + 2 years' data: was
$429.99now $329.99 at Best Buy
Save 25% (or $100) on the Google Pixel Watch 5 41mm Wi-Fi model, with 40 hours of battery life, a domed 360 display with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass, and Gemini under the hood.
Read moreRead less▼
The larger, 45mm version of the Pixel Watch is seeing a 23% price cut, bringing it down to $329.99 — another $100 saving.
Read moreRead less▼
Although there's a $100 discount on the watch itself, this Best Buy deal has an impressive two whole years' worth of wireless data, from Google Fi Wireless. It powers messaging, navigation and music without your phone at no extra cost. Amazing!
45mm version + 2 years' LTE: was
$529.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Black Friday Fitbit deals in the US
Quick links
- Google Fitbit Air Special Edition Stephen Curry Version: was
$129now $ at Best Buy
- Fitbit Charge 6: was
$159.95now $129.95 at Walmart
- Fitbit Versa 4: was
$199.95now $159.95 at Walmart
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was
$99.95now $69.95 at Walmart
While there's no money off this Special Edition version of the trending Google Fitbit Air, it does come with 3 months' free of the Google Health Coach, Fitbit's AI advice service worth $7.99/month. So you're really saving around $24.
Read moreRead less▼
Save $38 on the Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon right now. It has built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, and includes Fitbit Premium in the box. That gives you access to the excellent Readiness score, plus sleep tracking, heart rate alerts and ECG scanning for improved heart health.
Read moreRead less▼
The Google Fitbit Versa 4 is reduced by $40 right now, with six day battery life, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking and much more, as well as Fitbit Premium included with your purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slimline fitness tracker that packs a tone of features into a small package, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, move reminders, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack functionality to log your workouts even if you forget to hit start.
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Black Friday Pixel Watch deals in the UK
Quick links
- Google Pixel Watch 5 (41mm): was
£369now £299 at Amazon
- Google Pixel Watch 5 LTE (41mm & 45mm): was
£469now £399 at Very
The Google Pixel 5 is a great smartwatch with Gemini coaching built-in, Gorilla Glass for a durable display, and up to 40 hours of battery life. It's £299 for the 41mm model right now, down almost 20%.
Read moreRead less▼
Prefer to have LTE connectivity while you're out and about, even without your phone? This LTE version of the Pixel 5 watch is for you. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are the same price, too!
Read moreRead less▼
Today's best Black Friday Fitbit deals in the UK
Quick links
- Google Fitbit Air: was
£84.99now £74.99 at Amazon
- Fitbit Charge 6: was
£139.99now £74.99 at Amazon
- Fitbit Versa 4: was
£199.99now £98.99 at Amazon
- Fitbit Inspire 3: was
£84.99now £58.99 at Amazon
While there aren't many discounts on the Fitbit Air at all, we did spot this cool £10 on the Performance Loop Lavender model. It makes a great value fitness tracker even better, especially as it's new and trendy.
Read moreRead less▼
Save almost 50% on the Fitbit Charge 6 at Amazon right now. It has built-in GPS, more than 40 exercise modes, and includes Fitbit Premium in the box. That gives you access to the excellent Readiness score. It's also got atrial fibrilation detection and high/low heart rate alerts. Combined with the long battery life, this makes it a great gift for a loved one who might be keeping an eye on their heart health.
Read moreRead less▼
The Google Fitbit Versa 4 is under £100 right now, with six days of battery life, built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate tracking and much more, as well as Fitbit Premium included with your purchase. It's got a tactile button, which we love, and overall strikes a nice balance between smartwatch and fitness tracker. It's been reduced by £80 at Argos.
Read moreRead less▼
The Google Fitbit Inspire 3 is a slimline fitness tracker that packs a tone of features into a small package, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, move reminders, and 20 exercise modes with SmartTrack functionality to log your workouts even if you forget to hit start.
Read moreRead less▼
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.