This may come as a shock, but the iPhone Air is currently the best-value iPhone money can buy. What?! Really?! Yes. Apple's super-slim handset is just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US right now, and £799 (was $1,099) at Amazon in the UK — those are absolutely ridiculous prices for an iPhone that's been wrongly maligned as an expensive gimmick since launching in September 2025.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

For context, the regular iPhone 17 — which has a weaker chipset and a bulkier design than the Air — costs $899 / £899 right now, while the iPhone 17 Pro is currently on sale for $999.99 (was $1,099.99) in the US and £999 (was £1,099) in the UK.

The iPhone Air has a bigger screen and a significantly thinner body than both of those iPhones, and while it does suffer from weaker battery life as a result, Apple's slimmest iPhone can still make it through a full day of use with ease.

The big compromise comes in the camera department. The iPhone Air has just one 48MP rear camera — there's no ultra-wide or telephoto to speak of — so if you're a keen zoom photographer or an ultra-wide-loving real estate agent, I'd urge you to look elsewhere (those aforementioned iPhone 17 Pro deals are definitely worth considering).

But if, like me, you take 90% of your photos with your iPhone's main camera, charge your iPhone every night, and want the best-looking and best-feeling iPhone Apple has ever released, the iPhone Air for $799 / £799 is a phenomenal Black Friday deal that shouldn't be overlooked.

Today's best iPhone Air deals in the US

Save $300 Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise took it to $1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Best Buy's price keeps jumping between $799.99 and $749.99, but either way, this is a phenomenal Black Friday iPhone deal.

Today's best iPhone Air deal in the UK

Save £300 Apple iPhone Air (256GB): was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon The iPhone Air for just £799 at both Amazon and John Lewis is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.

Incidentally, we're expecting Apple to launch the iPhone Air 2, which will likely come with improved battery life and an ultra-wide camera, in March or April next year. But there's no way that this second-generation model launches for less than $1,100 / £1,100, at which point the original iPhone Air for $799 / £799 will look like even more of a steal.

For more iPhone-related discounts — including deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16 Plus — check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK