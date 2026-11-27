This may come as a shock, but the iPhone Air is currently the best-value iPhone money can buy. What?! Really?! Yes. Apple's super-slim handset is just $799 (was $1,099) at Best Buy in the US right now, and £799 (was $1,099) at Amazon in the UK — those are absolutely ridiculous prices for an iPhone that's been wrongly maligned as an expensive gimmick since launching in September 2025.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
For context, the regular iPhone 17 — which has a weaker chipset and a bulkier design than the Air — costs $899 / £899 right now, while the iPhone 17 Pro is currently on sale for $999.99 (was $1,099.99) in the US and £999 (was £1,099) in the UK.
The iPhone Air has a bigger screen and a significantly thinner body than both of those iPhones, and while it does suffer from weaker battery life as a result, Apple's slimmest iPhone can still make it through a full day of use with ease.
The big compromise comes in the camera department. The iPhone Air has just one 48MP rear camera — there's no ultra-wide or telephoto to speak of — so if you're a keen zoom photographer or an ultra-wide-loving real estate agent, I'd urge you to look elsewhere (those aforementioned iPhone 17 Pro deals are definitely worth considering).
But if, like me, you take 90% of your photos with your iPhone's main camera, charge your iPhone every night, and want the best-looking and best-feeling iPhone Apple has ever released, the iPhone Air for $799 / £799 is a phenomenal Black Friday deal that shouldn't be overlooked.
Today's best iPhone Air deals in the US
The iPhone Air for just $799.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise took it to $1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Best Buy's price keeps jumping between $799.99 and $749.99, but either way, this is a phenomenal Black Friday iPhone deal.
If you're a photographer or content creator who needs more storage than the iPhone Air's 256GB minimum, Best Buy also has the 512GB and 1TB variants on sale for almost record-low prices this Black Friday (again, the retailer keeps shifting its prices between $999.99 and $949.99).
Today's best iPhone Air deal in the UK
The iPhone Air for just £799 at both Amazon and John Lewis is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for £999 (before a post-launch price rise to £1,099), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, still retails for £899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
Incidentally, we're expecting Apple to launch the iPhone Air 2, which will likely come with improved battery life and an ultra-wide camera, in March or April next year. But there's no way that this second-generation model launches for less than $1,100 / £1,100, at which point the original iPhone Air for $799 / £799 will look like even more of a steal.
For more iPhone-related discounts — including deals on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16 Plus — check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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