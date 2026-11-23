Choosing the right iPhone for your needs used to be an easy process. Apple’s SE models catered to the affordability crowd, its standard models to those who wanted a well-rounded iPhone experience, and its Pro models to anyone who wanted a top camera phone with strong battery life.

Nowadays, the lines between iPhone options are a little more blurred — Apple currently sells seven different models, but the most expensive iPhones don’t necessarily offer the best features. In some cases, paying more gets you less.

Whenever I’m asked to recommend an iPhone, my default answer is the iPhone 17. Apple’s current standard model remains the best-value product in the iPhone lineup, and while it’s due to be replaced by the iPhone 18 in March or April next year, its chipset, display, and cameras will remain impressive for years to come.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

But what if you want something a little more distinctive? In 2026, Apple offers three very different types of ‘special’ iPhone — the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone Duo — with each catering to very different types of user.

I’ve spent considerable time with all three models, and in this guide, I’ve summarized my thoughts on each and highlighted the key, experience-changing differences between them, to help you decide which to buy if you’re currently on the fence. If, after reading, you do settle on one of these iPhones, I've included today's best deals, or you can head to our Black Friday iPhone deals page for more of the latest offers.

Specs

Before I dig into the most meaningful differences between the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone Duo, here's an overview of all three phones' key specs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 18 Pro iPhone Air iPhone Duo Price (MSRP): $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099 $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,899 $1,999 / £1,999 / AU$3,499 Dimensions: 150 x 71.9 x 8.8mm 156.2 x 74.7 x 5.6mm 117.8 x 84.1 x 11.3mm (folded) / 117.8 x 164.6 x 5.2mm (unfolded) Weight: 211g 165g 254g Display: 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (foldable) / 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED (cover) Refresh rate: 1Hz–120Hz 1Hz–120Hz 1Hz–120Hz Peak brightness: 3,000 nits 3,000 nits 3,000 nits Chipset: A20 Pro A19 Pro A20 Pro RAM: 12GB 12GB 12GB Rear cameras: 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (4x optical zoom) 48MP main 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide Front camera: 18MP 18MP 12MP cover, 4MP under-display Battery: 4,288mAh (eSIM-only) / 4,056mAh (physical SIM) 3,149mAh 4,883mAh Charging: 50% in 15 minutes 50% in 30 minutes 50% in 20 minutes Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

iPhone 18 Pro

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 18 Pro was crowned TechRadar’s Phone of the Year award for 2026, and for good reason: it’s the Swiss Army Knife of modern flagships, and the iPhone to choose if you want the very best cameras, the longest battery life, along with Apple's familiar and proven iOS software.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Granted, when compared to the iPhone Air and iPhone Duo, the iPhone 18 Pro isn’t all that exciting — it looks and feels largely the same as the iPhone 17 Pro, and by extension, the same as most Pro iPhones before it. But don’t mistake consistency for dullness; the iPhone 18 Pro is the only iPhone to do everything at an 8/10 level or above, and I guarantee that you’ll miss at least one key feature of this phone if you choose the Air or Duo instead.

Pros versus the iPhone Air?

More cameras (telephoto, ultra-wide), longer battery life, slightly faster chipset, stereo speakers, slightly faster wireless charging (25W)

Cons versus the iPhone Air?

More expensive, thicker, heavier, smaller screen (unless you choose a Pro Max)

Pros versus the iPhone Duo?

Cheaper, more cameras (telephoto), Face ID, better selfie camera, slightly longer battery life, thinner, lighter, creaseless display

Cons versus the iPhone Duo?

Single screen, no stylus support, no multitasking support

iPhone Air

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone Air holds a special place in my heart. Sure, it’s got fewer cameras than the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo. And shorter battery life. And weaker speakers. And a marginally weaker chipset. But after using this phone as my daily driver for the best part of a year, I’ve come to adore its unique combination of style and performance.

To hold and use, there is no other phone like the iPhone Air. It feels almost weightless in your hand and pocket, and despite being an older chipset than the A20 Pro in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo, Apple’s A19 Pro remains blisteringly powerful.

I haven’t been too bothered by the Air’s one-day battery life, but it’s true that you’ll get almost two days from the iPhone 18 Pro, and a day-and-a-half from the iPhone Duo. The bigger compromise is the Air’s single-lens camera system, which simply can’t compete with the triple-lens system on the Pro and the dual-lens system on the Duo (though all three phones share largely the same 48MP main lens).

The good news is that, while the iPhone Air retails for a whopping $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,899, it’s routinely available for significantly less money. Do note, though, that the iPhone Air 2 is rumored to launch in March or April next year.

Pros versus the iPhone 18 Pro?

Cheaper, thinner, lighter, larger screen (unless you choose a Pro Max)

Cons versus the iPhone 18 Pro?

Fewer cameras (wide only), shorter battery life, slightly weaker chipset, mono speaker, slightly slower wireless charging (20W)

Pros versus the iPhone Duo?

Cheaper, thinner, lighter, larger outer screen, Face ID, better selfie camera, creaseless display

Cons versus the iPhone Duo?

Single screen, fewer cameras (wide only), shorter battery life, slightly weaker chipset, mono speaker, slightly slower wireless charging (20W), no stylus support, no multitasking support

iPhone Duo

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone Duo is the most exciting iPhone to launch since the iPhone X in 2017 — but it’s also the most compromised (and expensive). Its USP is, of course, its folding form factor: you get a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch foldable internal display, neither of which is anything like the screens on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Air.

Being a foldable, the iPhone Duo comes with a significant learning curve (if you haven’t used a foldable before), but you’ll be rewarded for your patience. The phone’s internal nano-matte screen is an absolute joy to use, and while I’m still coming to terms with the outer display (I find it a little cramped), developers are continuing to update their apps to make both iPhone Duo screens more usable and familiar.

The Duo’s biggest weakness is its lack of Face ID. Since launch, Apple has deployed a Face ID-like system for its foldable phone, but you’ll still be forced to use Touch ID in low-light environments, and for authorizing payments and adding passwords. In this respect, the Duo feels like a step backwards — but if you’re willing to accept that compromise and learn the ropes of a foldable phone, there’s really nothing like its beautiful inner display.

Pros versus the iPhone 18 Pro?

Dual screens, stylus support, multitasking support

Cons versus the iPhone 18 Pro?

More expensive, fewer cameras (wide, ultra-wide), Touch ID, smaller outer screen, weaker selfie camera, slightly shorter battery life, thicker, heavier, inner display crease

Pros versus the iPhone Air?

Dual screens, more cameras (wide, ultra-wide), longer battery life, slightly faster chipset, stereo speakers, slightly faster wireless charging (25W), stylus support, multitasking support

Cons versus the iPhone Air?

More expensive, Touch ID, smaller outer screen, thicker, heavier, weaker selfie camera, crease

Camera comparison

For comparison purposes I took the same photos, as closely as possible, with each phone's main camera.

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone Air

iPhone Duo

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.