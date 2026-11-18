Apple has announced its App Store App of the Year finalists

Three apps have been selected for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, respectively

The winners will be announced in the coming weeks

Apple has just revealed its finalists for the best iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps of the year, so if you’ve been itching to install something new, there should be something here that’s worth a look.

On iPhone, the finalists include ElevenReader, which lets you listen to books, articles, PDFs, and any other text read in a natural-sounding AI voice.

There’s also (Not Boring) Camera, which simulates an old-school camera with customizable film-inspired looks, and Raylie, which tells you which side of a plane to sit on for the best view, and what sights to expect during your flight, such as sunsets and landmarks.

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Over on iPad, the finalists include Cosmos, which lets you create and collaborate on an inspiring mood board. Then there’s Kiddopia, which includes over 3,000 games aimed at teaching children math, language, and more. Finally, there’s Mockup, which helps you sketch, wireframe, and prototype apps and websites.

Track your health, your stress, and the lunar calendar

(Image credit: Apple)

For Apple Watch, the finalists include Bevel, which takes your health and fitness data and uses it to provide AI-powered, actionable insights.

There’s also Moonlitt, which includes a lunar calendar and will alert you about upcoming lunar events, such as eclipses. And there’s StressWatch, which is an AI-powered stress monitor, designed to show you your stress levels in real time, so you can change your habits to lessen your stress.

These nine apps were selected by global App Store editors for exemplifying “the very best in technical innovation, user experience, and design,” and while the winners will be announced in the coming weeks, any of these finalists should be worth a download if they sound appealing to you.

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