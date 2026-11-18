Your Proton VPN's iPhone app has just changed its look — here's all you need to know
Proton VPN 8.0 is finally on the App Store, and it brings a brand-new globe map, a tougher kill switch, and a new engine under the hood
- Proton VPN 8.0 is now rolling out on the App Store for iPhone, iPad users
- The most visible change is a new interactive globe map
- Under the hood, there's a new VPN engine and a tougher kill switch
Proton VPN's iPhone app looks a little different this week. Version 8.0 landed on the App Store on November 9, and the first thing you'll notice is a brand-new interactive globe map.
We first reported on the update earlier this month, when Proton published the 8.0.0 build on GitHub before it had reached the App Store. Now it's available to anyone running iOS 17 or later.
Proton VPN already sits among the best VPN services we've tested, and since last December, it has climbed to third place in our ranking. This release gives iPhone and iPad owners a fresh way to pick a server, plus some meaningful security upgrades.
Proton VPN – best for privacy
Based in Switzerland, this privacy-first VPN offers good speeds, advanced anti-censorship features, and a server network that spans 145 countries around the world — including across Africa and Asia, where other providers tend to struggle. While its free VPN plan is handy, it comes with limitations. The good news is that upgrading to a premium subscription will cost you only the equivalent of $2.99 per month.
What's new in Proton VPN 8.0 for iOS
The biggest visual change is the interactive globe. When zoomed in, the view of your current country appears flat, but once you zoom out, you'll find a spinnable globe with Proton's many servers marked out for easy access.
It's the latest step in a steady refresh of the iOS app. Proton overhauled the home screen in April 2025, and a later quality-of-life update moved map pins from the middle of each country to the actual city.
The rest of the 8.0 changelog is less visible but arguably more important:
- Proton protocols: a new Rust-based VPN engine built for stability and censorship resistance.
- Advanced kill switch: blocks all internet traffic unless you're connected to Proton VPN.
- Better kill switch connectivity: you can now reach local network devices and use Apple CarPlay with the kill switch on.
- Persistent NetShield stats: your ad-blocker counts no longer reset between sessions.
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What it means for you
The globe should make it easier to see where Proton's VPN servers are and where your traffic is exiting, rather than scrolling a flat list of countries.
The new engine matters more in the long run. Proton protocols replace the wireguard-go code that Proton says never sat well with Swift, the language behind its iOS app.
The advanced kill switch is the one to watch if you never want a single packet leaving your iPhone unprotected. Unlike the standard version, it stays active even after you restart your device. Proton does warn that some DNS requests from Apple's own services may still bypass the VPN.
When is it coming to other apps?
Proton hasn't said yet.
Proton protocols are already stable on Windows, and the globe map appeared in beta builds across Proton's major apps in August. But the latest stable Android release, from late October, makes no mention of it.
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. She writes about the latest developments in computing, which means anything from computer chips made out of paper to cutting-edge desktop processors.
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She built her first PC nearly 20 years ago, and dozens of builds later, she’s always planning out her next build (or helping her friends with theirs). During her career, Monica has written for many tech-centric outlets, including Digital Trends, SlashGear, WePC, and Tom’s Hardware.
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