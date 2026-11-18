Why no 40fps mode for GTA 6? — Rockstar says the ‘complexity of simulating and rendering our world’ requires it to ‘carefully balance how we spend every millisecond of both the central processor and the graphics processor’
- Rockstar Games explains why Grand Theft Auto 6 has no 40fps mode
- Senior vice president of technology Jonathon Ashcroft says 30fps was the best option to balance the "complexity" of the game's moving parts
- Ashcroft says, "It's a tremendous amount of work to do and only 33ms to do it"
Rockstar Games has explained why technical complexities mean Grand Theft Auto 6, its most ambitious game ever, is capped at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox, and why 40fps isn't an option.
Responding to questions sent directly to Rockstar by TechRadar Gaming ahead of the game's highly anticipated release, technology production director Marc Chambers confirmed that GTA 6's tech is "entirely custom-built," meaning the studio could pull off technological feats that match its ambition.
"Developing our own tooling and technology gives us the ability to deliver the experience without compromising the vision," Chambers said.
GTA 6 has been more than a decade in the making, is built for current-gen consoles, and was initially expected to run at 60fps, at least on PS5 Pro. But that isn't the case, with Rockstar confirming that the game "targets 30fps on all consoles."
Current-gen titles typically include several graphics modes that range from Performance mode at 60fps, Quality mode with a 30fps cap, and sometimes a Balanced mode that offers improved performance at 40fps with equally impressive graphics.
GTA 6 doesn't offer any graphics modes on either PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.
When asked whether 40fps or a balanced mode was ever a possibility, Rockstar explained how 30fps was the best option to balance the "complexity" of all the moving parts.
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"The complexity of simulating and rendering our world, with so many systems that need to weave together dynamically, requires us to carefully balance how we spend every millisecond of both the central processor and the graphics processor," said senior vice president of technology, Jonathon Ashcroft.
"It's a tremendous amount of work to do and only 33ms to do it. The frame rate we've chosen gives us the right balance of presentation, simulation, and gameplay."
GTA 6 finally launches tomorrow, and if you've pre-ordered, you still have enough time to pre-load, and if you haven't, here are the best places to buy GTA 6.
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Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming and Streaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
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