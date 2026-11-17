Proton VPN sign-ups from Jordan rose 110% amid national Telegram ban

Jordan's security services cited extremism, cybercrime, and blackmail

Citizens are being urged to choose their VPN carefully

People in Jordan are turning to VPNs after authorities blocked Telegram across the country, with Proton VPN reporting a 110% surge in sign-ups above its usual baseline.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced the block on Monday, November 16 — Reuters reported. It said the move aims to bolster digital security and stop the app being used to spread extremism and radicalization following a deadly church attack in October. Authorities have not said how long the restriction will last.

A VPN can get around this kind of block by routing your traffic through a server in another country. That's why demand for the best VPN services tends to climb whenever a government cuts off a popular app.

Proton VPN sign-ups more than double

(Image credit: Proton)

Proton's Internet Censorship Observatory logged the spike in Jordan starting on November 15 and lists it as ongoing.

Proton says it regularly sees sign-ups jump after protests, contested elections, and government crackdowns. Jordan is a familiar name on that list. For example, when Discord stopped working in the country in October 2025, Proton VPN sign-ups peaked at 250% above baseline. Jordan also banned TikTok in December 2022.

The current surge is smaller than neighbouring Iraq's for now, where Proton recorded a 1,200% rise in sign-ups when Telegram was blocked in April.

Why has Jordan blocked Telegram?

As reported by Al Jazeera, the block follows a security crackdown after an October 23 attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Karak governorate that killed nine people.

Jordan then carried out airstrikes in Syria that it said killed 20 Islamic State militants. This month, a security officer was killed in what authorities called a terrorist stabbing in Amman.

According to reports, Islamic State militants allegedly used Telegram to issue statements. The PSD has urged citizens to report unlawful content through official channels.

(Image credit: Future)

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Where else is Telegram blocked?

Jordan is far from alone. Around 30 countries have disrupted Telegram at least once, often during political unrest. Recent examples include:

Russia : Moved to fully block the app in March 2026, prompting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to urge Russians to stock up on VPNs.

: Moved to fully block the app in March 2026, prompting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to urge Russians to stock up on VPNs. Iraq : Blocked Telegram in April 2026 amid tensions between the government and armed groups.

: Blocked Telegram in April 2026 amid tensions between the government and armed groups. India : Temporarily blocked the app in June 2026 to stop cheating ahead of a medical entrance re-exam.

: Temporarily blocked the app in June 2026 to stop cheating ahead of a medical entrance re-exam. Vietnam : Ordered a block in May 2025, accusing Telegram of failing to cooperate on crime.

: Ordered a block in May 2025, accusing Telegram of failing to cooperate on crime. Nepal: Banned the app in July 2025, citing online fraud and money laundering.

China, Iran, and Cuba have long-standing bans in place.

Choose your VPN carefully

If you need to get around a Telegram ban with a VPN, pick your provider with care. During Iraq's block, Proton warned that many of the most downloaded VPNs there were linked to China-based firms with hidden ownership, or to providers that sell user data.

Stick to independently audited services. If cost is a concern, our best free VPN guide lists safe options, including Proton VPN Free. A VPN also adds a useful privacy layer, since Telegram does not turn on end-to-end encryption by default.

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