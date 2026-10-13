Azerbaijan blocks TikTok, Instagram, and X amid growing protests over hijab rules

TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) have been restricted on multiple internet providers in Azerbaijan.

The digital blackout follows growing citizen protests over the regulation of hijabs in local schools.

Data from Surfshark reveals a 29% global increase in internet blackouts, with 81 new restrictions implemented across 21 countries last year

Citizens in Azerbaijan are experiencing severe social media restrictions today as the government cracks down on digital communication amid escalating protests.

Internet monitor NetBlocks confirmed that access to TikTok, Instagram, and X has been blocked across multiple internet service providers in the country.

The incident comes as citizens protest the regulation of hijabs in local schools. By restricting access to major social networks, authorities appear to be attempting to stifle the flow of information, making it difficult for protesters to organize and share on-the-ground footage with the rest of the world.

A growing history of digital censorship

While this latest shutdown is alarming, it is not an isolated incident. According to data from Surfshark's Internet Shutdown Tracker, this is the fourth restriction incident in Azerbaijan over the past six years.

Notably, this marks the first time an internet disruption in the country has been directly triggered by protests. The previous three cases were tied to broader political turmoil, encompassing three service-based restrictions targeting social media and Voice over IP (VoIP) applications, as well as one regional network disruption.

This worsening track record places Azerbaijan 14th in Asia for internet restriction incidents. According to Surfshark, this puts the nation alongside countries notorious for heavy-handed internet censorship, such as China, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

The global censorship epidemic

The outage in Azerbaijan mirrors a devastating broader trend. From Surfshark's 2025 global overview, it is clear that worldwide internet censorship is accelerating at a frightening pace.

Governments imposed 81 new internet restrictions across 21 countries last year, a staggering 29% increase compared to the previous year. Asia remains the undisputed leader in digital blackouts, responsible for 56 new restrictions that impacted approximately 2.2 billion people. India secured the top spot in the region with 24 new restrictions alone.

Social media platforms are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs. Surfshark data reveals that Telegram was the most frequently blocked platform globally last year, facing restrictions from seven different governments on nine occasions.

Meanwhile, 51 of the 81 new global restrictions were directly linked to political turmoil, while six countries imposed blackouts specifically in response to protests.

The sheer volume of these outages is reshaping how the world communicates. "Internet shutdowns, including long-term, systemic censorship, affected 4.6 billion people in 2025, more than half of the world’s population," said Luís Costa, Research Lead at Surfshark.

Costa highlighted that these tactics are spreading to new regions. "Despite growing global recognition of internet access as a fundamental human right, the scale and reach of digital restrictions continue to expand year after year."

"In 2025 alone, two new countries—Albania and Panama—implemented internet restrictions for the first time, highlighting how government-mandated shutdowns are no longer confined to a small group of repeat offenders, but are becoming an increasingly used tool of control worldwide," he explained.

As governments tighten their grip on free speech, privacy tools are transitioning from optional privacy enhancements to critical lifelines. If you find yourself in a region facing sudden censorship, understanding how a VPN works is the first step toward reclaiming your right to a free and open internet.