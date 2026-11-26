Unofficial GTA 6 ports continue to be rapidly developed

We now have one project that has hit a stable 30fps at 4K resolution

There are other reports of exceeding 30fps, or getting up towards 50fps in cut-scenes

The progress of the various projects to create an unofficial PC port of GTA 6 continues to astound, frankly, with the early part of the game now in a playable state running at around the same frame rates as the official console versions (30fps).

The 'CGBJ' build has achieved this, according to various posts across social media, some of which are showing off video of it in action (although those clips are actively being removed, it would seem).

One Reddit post highlights a video of the initial boat mission running at around 25-to-30fps at 4K resolution, noting that "GTA 6 on stable 30-ish FPS, the game looks beautiful at 4K". (I'd imagine the clip won't last for long, mind, and may be taken down by the time you read this — all of these efforts are illegal, of course, and reportedly being subject to takedowns from publisher Take-Two).

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Brackz on X notes that the CGBJ project went public an hour ago (at the time of writing), but was then temporarily removed not long after (which remains the case as I write this — it has been a private effort up until now).

We're told here that it offers a "reported stable 25 FPS gameplay", and having watched the video, it does indeed look largely stable, creeping up to 30fps quite often. There is some graphical glitching evident, but both the frame rate and overall visual quality are pretty well nailed in this early scene.

Apparently, the latest word on the specs required shows that this unofficial port needs 8GB of system RAM and 16GB of VRAM on the GPU as it stands.

Analysis: what will the weekend bring?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Other footage shared on Reddit shows a PC version sneaking over 40fps at this point, but we need to season these reports appropriately, of course — although it's clear that some massive jumps have been made. Another claim, again aired by Brackz on X, is that "GTA 6 PC cutscenes [are] reportedly hitting 40fps with FSR", and they are: "Now hitting a peak of 50fps but not stable 50." We're told the "user said they are most likely releasing [their] build in a couple hours", but take that with some salt, as noted.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only yesterday, there was some degree of amazement that GTA 6 was running at a few frames per second with proper visuals (textures, ray tracing and shadows). The prediction made alongside that was that we might get 30fps over the course of the coming weekend — and this has already happened. Not only that, but the graphics now look pretty much smooth and stable at 4K resolution, with 30fps even being exceeded somewhat in places apparently.

The prediction of GTA 6 working on PC next week is starting to feel more realistic by the hour, although a functional playable version, and an unofficial port of the full game which renders throughout without glitches, and isn't full of bugs and much greater risks of crashes are two very different beasts. Still, the pace at which the developments around these ports are accelerating at makes you wonder how quickly things might happen.

As one Redditor put it: "When I got off work last night we had textures and lighting, when I woke up this morning we had 10fps and most things loaded, I drove to work and we got 30fps on a boat looking good." Another Redditor adds: "If this is 3 days in, wonder where we are come Sunday."

60fps at the weekend? Such a forecast would have been brutally shot down when this porting work kicked off, but now it seems almost inevitable. I think more questions are going to be raised when it comes to busier areas of the game — like Vice City — compared to the large expanses of open water which we're mostly seeing currently; but nonetheless, these unofficial ports continue to provide a jaw-loosening pace of progress.

All of which makes it increasingly likely that Rockstar will put the pedal to the metal with the official PC port of GTA 6 — fingers crossed on that score, as this is the real hope for many gamers who won't have any truck with an illegal port.