The compact Enough Phone will now come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

That's up from a previously announced 8GB and 128GB

Its battery capacity has also now been confirmed as 3,850mAh

Small smartphones are mostly a thing of the past now, but the Enough Phone is aiming to prove that there’s still a market for them, as this compact handset is currently raising money on Kickstarter. But if you weren’t sure about it before, a couple of spec upgrades might sway you.

We previously wrote about the Enough Phone in early September, when most of the planned specs were announced, but now the storage and RAM have both been increased, and the battery capacity has finally been revealed.

Specifically, the Enough Phone will now come with 12GB of RAM — up from the originally promised 8GB, along with 256GB of storage rather than 128GB. As for the battery, the company has confirmed that it'll be 3,850mAh — and unlike most phones, this is a user-replaceable battery.

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(Image credit: Enough Phone)

Small and relatively mighty

This all joins previously announced specs like a 5.3-inch 720 x 1520 LCD screen, a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset, a 50MP rear camera, a 32MP front-facing one, Android 17, a fingerprint sensor, 5G, NFC, a microSD card slot, and eSIM support.

All of which should make the Enough Phone substantially better than the iPhone 13 mini, which is getting on a bit now but remains the most recent compact iPhone.

If you do like the sound of it, you can back the Enough Phone on Kickstarter, with earlybird pricing of $449 (roughly £340 / AU$675) still being available at the time of writing. Miss that and the standard Kickstarter pricing is $499 (around £380 / AU$750), with post-campaign retail pricing set to be $599 (approximately £455 / AU$905).

So you save a fair bit by backing the Kickstarter, and you also help ensure the phone actually launches, as with eight days to go, it’s still a little way off its funding goal. If the Enough Phone doesn’t get funded, then that’s probably a bad sign for future compact handsets, as it would suggest there really might not be much market for them anymore.

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