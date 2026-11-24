We're just about to hit Black Friday, but you don't have to wait if you're looking to upgrade that old phone at Verizon. The carrier has already launched its Black Friday event today, and it includes some seriously good options on all the latest devices from Apple, Samsung, Google, and other leading brands.

The headline promotions today include big discounts on devices, as well as the option to bundle in some serious extras alongside your phones. Included with several devices are the latest Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, iPads, and even a pair of Galaxy Buds, depending on the device.

• Check out all of today's early Black Friday deals at Verizon

I've laid out today's best Verizon Black Friday phone deals just below, starting with the carrier's bring-your-own-device deal on the new Simplicity plan. While the deals on the latest phones are arguably the highlight, note that you don't need to buy a phone if you're looking for a cheap plan this week, as the carrier is currently offering four lines on the Simplicity plan for just $25 per month per line.

Another excellent deal is the new iPhone Duo on a Simplicity plan for just $72/mo all-in - that's phone and plan, without any trade-in criteria. You can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch 12 with this device, although note that you will need to pay for additional accessory lines, and there's also a short two-week wait for delivery times with this exceptionally popular device. You can read more about this deal, and others, just below.

Verizon's Black Friday phone deals today

BYOD Verizon Simplicity plan: four lines for $45 $25/mo each

One of the best deals you'll find at Verizon this Black Friday isn't one of the usual promotions on the latest devices. If you already have a great phone (or multiple), you could consider switching over to the carrier's Simplicity plan this week to get four lines for just $25 per month each. This is a whopping $20/mo discount per line, so it's not to be missed if you're looking for a seriously good value multi-line unlimited plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus iPad and Watch

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's opening deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo in total without the need for trading in. According to the product page, Verizon is throwing in additional device credit here, which equates to an impressive $30/mo saving in total. Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Note: you can also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and iPad as bonus gifts right now, although both will require a service line. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus iPad and Watch

Verizon's opening iPhone 18 Pro deal breaks down into two avenues. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which is eligible with the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans for both new and existing customers. Secondly, there is the option to bundle a device with the carrier's new 'Simplicity Pro' with the plan and device included for $50/mo. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. Finally, both of these deals are eligible with a free iPad and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory lines. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: get a device included with unlimited plan for $65 $35/mo, plus iPad and Apple Watch

Verizon's Simplicity plans have been around for a few months now, but this is the first really juicy deal I've seen related to this plan and one of the latest iPhones. Right now, you can bundle in the standard iPhone 17 with a Simplicity Plus plan for just $35/mo, which is extremely competitive considering this is an unlimited plan with upgrades included. The plan itself is $30/mo usually, so with this particular promo you're paying just $5/mo for a device that still holds up great for 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Free Galaxy Buds4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: device and plan for $75/mo (no trade), plus Galaxy Watch and Buds

Verizon's renewed focus on its all-in-one Simplicity plans has meant there are some really good bargains available on the site right now. For example, this deal on the super high-end Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Currently, you can take home this device for just $75/mo in total when you pair it up with the Simplicity Pro plan. Usually, this combination would cost well over $100, but the carrier is offering a whopping $33/mo discount with this particular device. Not bad, and it will entitle you to another upgrade down the line if you stick with the plan long-term. Read more Read less ▼

Free Galaxy Buds4 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: device and plan for $55.55/mo (no trade), plus Galaxy Watch and Buds

Verizon's latest phone deals on the Galaxy S26 series offer exceptional discounts this week — enough to get the high-end Ultra on the new Simplicity plan for just $55/mo without the need for a trade-in. Even better still, you can also throw in a free pair of Galaxy Buds4 and a Galaxy Watch 9 if you're happy to take out an additional smartwatch service line. Read more Read less ▼