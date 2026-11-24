Black Friday SSD deal: Newegg slashes $200 off the 4TB KingSpec P3, bringing it down to just $75 per terabyte
Big capacity without the equally big price tag
With SSD prices remaining stubbornly high amid the ongoing memory crisis, finding affordable high-capacity storage isn't easy. The 4TB KingSpec P3 offers plenty of room for creative projects, games, videos and personal files, provided you're happy with SATA rather than NVMe speeds.
Best For: Budget-conscious PC builders, creative types, gamers, and anyone looking to maximize storage capacity without paying over the odds.
The Deal: The 4TB KingSpec P3 SSD is now $300 (was $500) at Newegg for Black Friday, saving you $200 (40%) and bringing the cost down to just $75 per terabyte.
Today's best internal SSD
The 4TB KingSpec P3 2.5-inch SATA III SSD features 3D NAND flash, 550MB/s read and 510MB/s write speeds, TRIM support, wear leveling, 1,920TBW endurance, and a three-year limited manufacturer warranty.
Why we recommend it
The KingSpec P3 is a 2.5-inch internal SSD that uses a SATA III 6Gbps interface and 3D NAND flash memory. It delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 550MB/s and 510MB/s, respectively, with random read and write performance of up to 65,000 and 70,000 IOPS.
While those speeds are far slower than modern NVMe SSDs, they're still a big improvement over mechanical hard drives. The drive supports TRIM, wear leveling, garbage collection, error correction, and S.M.A.R.T. health monitoring. KingSpec also lists a write endurance rating of 1,920TBW and backs the drive with a three-year warranty. Power consumption is rated at just 1.85W during active use and 0.41W when idle.
Price context & historical value
Newegg's $200 Black Friday discount brings the 4TB KingSpec P3 down to a penny under $300, or 7.5 cents per gigabyte. It's not the cheapest we've seen it however. It was on sale for $225 earlier in the year.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the KingSpec P3 SSD if...
Storage capacity is more important to you than outright speed, or you're replacing an older mechanical hard drive.
❌ Skip the KingSpec P3 SSD if...
You regularly transfer large files, work on demanding video projects, or want the fastest possible storage. In that case, you'll be better off with an NVMe SSD.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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