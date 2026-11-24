Samsung's Black Friday sale is here — I've found 11 excellent deals, including up to $1,800 off OLED TVs, Galaxy S26 Ultra, tablets, and more
Easily some of the best deals of the entire year at Samsung today
In the half-decade that I've been covering the annual Black Friday sales, the official Samsung Store's event has always been a highlight. Not only do we absolutely love Samsung phones, TVs, and other products here at TechRadar, but Samsung's Black Friday deals tend to be genuine record-low prices.
I'm pleased to note that this is the case yet again this year. I've been scanning through Samsung's Black Friday listings today, and I've spotted 11 excellent deals which you can check out in full detail below (including links to our reviews).
• Check out Samsung's Black Friday event in full
Particular highlights include upfront discounts of up to $350 on phones (with no trade-ins needed, I may add), $400 off the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and $100 off the Galaxy Watch 9. All of these are highly rated models here at TechRadar.
The biggest discounts at Samsung today, however? Those are found on the brand's latest 2026 TVs. While excellent entries like the S90H, S85H, and R85H have all had good price cuts in the past few months, today's Black Friday deals at Samsung are knocking up to $1,800 off these top-rated models. These record-low prices aren't to be missed if you're looking to save some hard-earned cash on your next premium TV.
Samsung Black Friday event — quick links
- Appliances: up to $1,200 off ranges, refrigerators, washers
- Phones: $800 off Fold 8, Galaxy S26 Ultra, and more
- Tablets: $400 off Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- TVs: up to $1,800 off OLED and Neo QLED TVs
Phones, tablets, and earbuds
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been listed for its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store this week, with an excellent $350 discount on unlocked devices. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $949 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
Galaxy S26: $150 off upfront, or up to $340 off w/ trade
Galaxy S26+: $250 off upfront, or up to $440 off w/ trade
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $800 off with a trade-in
Samsung's Black Friday deals on its latest foldable devices are incredibly strong if you're looking for a discount on an unlocked device. First up, you can get up to $800 off via a trade-in rebate on either the Fold 8 or Ultra, and up to $400 off the Flip 8. If that doesn't suit, then you can instead get an upfront discount of up to $350 off, which really helps offset the cost of these pricey premium devices.
Galaxy Z Fold 8: $300 off upfront, or up to $800 off w/ trade
Galaxy Z Flip 8: $200 off upfront, or up to $400 off w/ trade
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The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the latest and greatest of Samsung's tablets, and today's deal offers the choice between a $400 upfront discount or a trade-in of up to $500 off. While pricey, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts specs that challenge even the most powerful of iPads. With a 14.6-inch display, a top-notch build quality, and desktop-level power, you're getting a serious tablet here.
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A 4.5-star-rated smartwatch with super-accurate health and activity tracking. If you throw in the industry-leading AI features, then you really do have the complete package with the excellent Galaxy Watch 8. Today's deal at the Samsung Store gets you either an upfront $120 discount or the option to trade-in for up to $200 off; a really good bargain for both the Bluetooth and LTE variants.
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One of Samsung's most impressive Black Friday deals is on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. You can currently get an impressive $99 discount on these new premium buds. We rated the buds 4.5 out of five stars thanks to innovative technology such as head-gesture operation, an intelligent ambient mode, and fantastic ANC. Even though they work with any Bluetooth-enabled phone, it is Samsung users who will benefit from the complete set of features here, so they're a good pairing with one of the latest Galaxy S26 series.
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2026 Samsung TVs on sale
A great option if you want to watch OLED in a bright room, the Samsung S90H's glare-free screen eliminates reflections better than most OLEDs. It offers fantastic picture quality with powerful contrast and vibrant colors, and delivers powerhouse gaming performance. At $1,899.99, this is the cheapest the 77-inch model has ever been, and all the other sizes have similar deals today too. We scored this TV five stars in our review.
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The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today.
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Samsung's massive Black Friday event has a rare $1,100 discount on Samsung's all-new 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching sports, action, and movies, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine.
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The S95H is the successor to the wildly popular S95F, which was one of our top-rated TVs of 2025. We haven't reviewed this iteration yet, but we have no hesitation recommending one of the first price cuts we've seen on the model. The main upgrades here are a QD-OLED panel, updated AI processing, and a new picture-frame design with a built-in bezel. Otherwise, you're still getting a stunning picture and support for a 165Hz refresh rate.
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The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic.
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The Frame series is a real crowd favorite, and it's certainly a very unique idea. Specs-wise, you don't tend to get the best of the best with these TVs, but they do offer a gorgeous art-like design that melds into any environment. The latest 2026 Pro model features a matte anti-reflective coating and a Neo-QLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates.
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Alex is TechRadar's retail editor, specializing in buying advice and general tips on how to save our readers as much cash as possible. He's covered major retail events in some capacity for over seven years now; both in editorial and other ecommerce adjacent roles on TechRadar, T3, GamesRadar, and other Future PLC sites. Alex's expertise touches on most areas, but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer.
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