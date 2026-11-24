In the half-decade that I've been covering the annual Black Friday sales, the official Samsung Store's event has always been a highlight. Not only do we absolutely love Samsung phones, TVs, and other products here at TechRadar, but Samsung's Black Friday deals tend to be genuine record-low prices.

I'm pleased to note that this is the case yet again this year. I've been scanning through Samsung's Black Friday listings today, and I've spotted 11 excellent deals which you can check out in full detail below (including links to our reviews).

• Check out Samsung's Black Friday event in full

Particular highlights include upfront discounts of up to $350 on phones (with no trade-ins needed, I may add), $400 off the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, and $100 off the Galaxy Watch 9. All of these are highly rated models here at TechRadar.

The biggest discounts at Samsung today, however? Those are found on the brand's latest 2026 TVs. While excellent entries like the S90H, S85H, and R85H have all had good price cuts in the past few months, today's Black Friday deals at Samsung are knocking up to $1,800 off these top-rated models. These record-low prices aren't to be missed if you're looking to save some hard-earned cash on your next premium TV.

Phones, tablets, and earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the latest and greatest of Samsung's tablets, and today's deal offers the choice between a $400 upfront discount or a trade-in of up to $500 off. While pricey, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts specs that challenge even the most powerful of iPads. With a 14.6-inch display, a top-notch build quality, and desktop-level power, you're getting a serious tablet here. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Samsung A 4.5-star-rated smartwatch with super-accurate health and activity tracking. If you throw in the industry-leading AI features, then you really do have the complete package with the excellent Galaxy Watch 8. Today's deal at the Samsung Store gets you either an upfront $120 discount or the option to trade-in for up to $200 off; a really good bargain for both the Bluetooth and LTE variants. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was £249 now £179.99 at Samsung One of Samsung's most impressive Black Friday deals is on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. You can currently get an impressive $99 discount on these new premium buds. We rated the buds 4.5 out of five stars thanks to innovative technology such as head-gesture operation, an intelligent ambient mode, and fantastic ANC. Even though they work with any Bluetooth-enabled phone, it is Samsung users who will benefit from the complete set of features here, so they're a good pairing with one of the latest Galaxy S26 series. Read more Read less ▼

2026 Samsung TVs on sale

Samsung 77-inch S85H OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung Samsung's massive Black Friday event has a rare $1,100 discount on Samsung's all-new 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching sports, action, and movies, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung S95H 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung The S95H is the successor to the wildly popular S95F, which was one of our top-rated TVs of 2025. We haven't reviewed this iteration yet, but we have no hesitation recommending one of the first price cuts we've seen on the model. The main upgrades here are a QD-OLED panel, updated AI processing, and a new picture-frame design with a built-in bezel. Otherwise, you're still getting a stunning picture and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung QN80H 65-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic. Read more Read less ▼