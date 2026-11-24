One of the hottest tickets in the Black Friday tech sales is actually one of the smallest items. Oura Rings, and smart rings in general, are discreet little fitness trackers you wear on your finger to track your sleep, steps, general health and lots more.

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Below, we've highlighted the best Oura Ring deals in both the US and the UK. They're on sale at lots of retailers, and a few, such as Walmart in the US and Amazon in both regions, have around $100 / £100 off the Oura Ring 5 in all finishes.

However, there are multiple tiers to those finishes — some cost more than others — so I've included them all below, as well as older devices. The Oura platform also requires an annual subscription of $69.99 / £69.99 too, so I've slipped in a subscription-free alternative too — the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

US Oura Ring Deals

Oura Ring 5 (Silver, Black): was $399 now $299 at Walmart The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $249 at Walmart Another $100 saving, the still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic (Midnight): was $399 now $279 at Amazon Prices vary on the gorgeous Oura Ring 4 Ceramic range depending on the popularity of color, but the cheapest by far is this Midnight option, at just $279. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $324.99 at Amazon Why is the Samsung Galaxy Ring on this list? Well, for one thing, it's subscription-free, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line. Read more Read less ▼

UK Oura Ring Deals

Oura Ring 4 Ceramic (Cloud): was £279 now £257 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4's price has been lowered across the board in the UK to reflect that it's no longer the latest tech, but you can still save a bit more on premium finishes like this beautiful pastel Ceramic Cloud model, dependent on stocks of the different sizes. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £245.59 now £159.63 at Amazon Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK