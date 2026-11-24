Black Friday Oura Ring deals: the best of the deals so far on every finish, picked by a wearable-tech expert
Discreet wearables to monitor your health, now for less
One of the hottest tickets in the Black Friday tech sales is actually one of the smallest items. Oura Rings, and smart rings in general, are discreet little fitness trackers you wear on your finger to track your sleep, steps, general health and lots more.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Below, we've highlighted the best Oura Ring deals in both the US and the UK. They're on sale at lots of retailers, and a few, such as Walmart in the US and Amazon in both regions, have around $100 / £100 off the Oura Ring 5 in all finishes.
However, there are multiple tiers to those finishes — some cost more than others — so I've included them all below, as well as older devices. The Oura platform also requires an annual subscription of $69.99 / £69.99 too, so I've slipped in a subscription-free alternative too — the Samsung Galaxy Ring.
US Oura Ring Deals
Quick links:
- Oura Ring 5 (Deep Rose, Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth): was
$499now $399 at Walmart
- Oura Ring 5 (Silver, Black): was
$399now $299 at Walmart
Somehow 40% slimmer than the prior generation, the Oura Ring 5 is seeing a $100 discount at Walmart right now, bringing the premium finishes down to $399.
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The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish.
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Another $100 saving, the still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday.
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Prices vary on the gorgeous Oura Ring 4 Ceramic range depending on the popularity of color, but the cheapest by far is this Midnight option, at just $279.
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Why is the Samsung Galaxy Ring on this list? Well, for one thing, it's subscription-free, so if you did choose to get it instead of the Oura (provided you use the Samsung Health app, which isn't really compatible with iPhones) you'd save yourself even more later down the line.
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UK Oura Ring Deals
Quick links:
- Oura Ring 5 (Silver or Black): was
£399now £299 at Amazon
- Oura Ring 5 (Deep Rose, Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth): was
£499now £399 at Amazon
Save £100 (or 25%) on the Oura Ring 5 in Silver or Black in all sizes and enjoy seven-day battery life and sleep tracking.
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The same sensor array and features in a more premium finish, you can also net the same discount, with £100 off the more expensive Brushed Silver, Gold, Deep Rose and Stealth colours.
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The Oura Ring 4's price has been lowered across the board in the UK to reflect that it's no longer the latest tech, but you can still save a bit more on premium finishes like this beautiful pastel Ceramic Cloud model, dependent on stocks of the different sizes.
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Don't fancy paying the Oura Ring's annual subscription on top of the device? In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has dropped by 35% to under £160, a significant saving.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's expert on all things fitness, wellness and wearable tech.
A former staffer at Men's Health, he holds a Master's Degree in journalism from Cardiff and has written for brands like Runner's World, Women's Health, Men's Fitness, LiveScience and Fit&Well on everything fitness tech, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing.
He is the author of the upcoming book The Health Data Heist, set to be published by Bloomsbury in 2027. When he’s not training or writing about health and fitness, he can be found reading doorstop-thick fantasy books with lots of fictional maps in them.
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