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Peacock has finally entered the streaming deal fray (Image credit: Peacock TV) Peacock's Black Friday deals have arrived, and I've added them to the list at the top of the page — they start from $2.99 per month for three month if you don't mind ads, which could be enough time to binge something you've been waiting to catch up on. Peacock 'Select': was $8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock

(Image credit: Apple) Another exciting new Apple TV release coming in 2027 is the documentary Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, which will debut on January 29. I know I'll definitely be wanting a subscription to watch this, so what better time than to sign up for six months while it's discounted? Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

New to anime? Crunchyroll is a great place to start (Image credit: Crunchyroll) I'll admit, I don't watch anime as much as I used to. But as a student, I loved Attack on Titan, and while I'm not sure it would hold up today, its review ratings suggest it's still well worth a watch. Whatever you watch on it, Crunchroll is a must-subscribe service for anyone who loves anime. And right now it's down to $3.99/month for the first six months as a Prime Video add-on; after that it climbs to $9.99. Crunchyroll (Prime Video add-on): was $9.99 now $3.99 at Amazon

Get ready for Dune 3 by streaming the first two movies (Image credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros) Confession time: when I was sat in the IMAX watching Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and saw the preview for Dune: Part 3, I wished I was there to watch Denis Villeneuve's film instead. Just a small glimpse of an intense battle sequence had me on edge for an entirely different action blockbuster... HBO Max: was $5.99 now $2.99 at HBO Max

Quick poll: How many streaming services are you paying for right now? (Image credit: Catherine Falls Commercial) I'm curious, I hear a lot about subscription fatigue, so how many streaming services are you currently subscribed to? Let me know in the poll below or leave a comment at the bottom of this article.

What's worth streaming on Paramount+? (Image credit: Paramount Plus) Aside from its library of blockbuster movies, gripping TV shows, and sports channels? Well, I'd single out the award-winning survival drama series Yellowjackets for one. The show released the first episode of its fourth and final season on Friday (November 20), so it's a perfect time to subscribe to Paramount+ to see how the story finishes. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Is the Disney+ and Hulu bundle a Black Friday streaming deal? (Image credit: Disney) Unfortunately not. The deal listed above is only the usual bundle discount that you save by not having to subscribe to each separately. But there's still a chance that Disney may release some deals closer to Black Friday itself. I'll be keeping an eye out for you here.

Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals? (Image credit: Shutterstock) I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.

Will there be any Black Friday Netflix deals? (Image credit: Shutterstock) I wouldn't count on it. Netflix never offers discounts and I wouldn't expect that to change this Black Friday. However, if that's the streaming service you really want, you can look at mobile and broadband plans that offer it as a discounted billing perk to find a way to lock in some savings.

Just when I thought there wouldn't be a HBO Max deal... (Image credit: Amazon) HBO Max can't help but be drawn back into the Black Friday streaming deal frenzy, and that's no bad thing for anyone that loves the network's shows (me!). You can get 50% off all its plans until November 30. HBO Max: was $5.99 now $2.99 at HBO Max

Stream William Gibson's upcoming Neuromancer adaptation for less Neuromancer — Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On An Apple TV deal is reason enough to subscribe to the service, given how rarely they come up. Add the fact that bagging its 50% off six months discount means you'll be ready to stream the new Neuromancer series when it launches in January, and it's a no-brainer if you ask me. Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

This Paramount+ deal is worth grabbing to finish the NFL season (Image credit: Paramount) Thanksgiving is coming up, so you know what that means: NFL and turkey!! You can get game ready for the tripleheader this Thursday, November 26, with a cheap Paramount+ subscription that will let you stream CBS live. Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Prime Video's mega streaming add-on sale is back (Image credit: Amazon) If you're already signed up to Prime Video, you're in for a Black Friday streaming deal treat! From now until November 30, you can choose from a selection of discounted subscription add-ons. I've highlighted a few of the most popular above, but there are plenty more at Amazon to choose from. Prime Video: Up to 75% off subscription add-ons

Get up to 90% off 40+ streaming subscriptions at Roku (Image credit: Roku) With offers starting as low as $0.99, Roku's Black Friday streaming sale is a great place to start your streaming deal search if you're after a cheap subscription. All the best offers can be found here, so it's a good thing if you own a Roku device! Roku: 40+ subscriptions from 99 cents

Which Black Friday streaming deals are worth getting? (Image credit: Apple TV) Apple, Amazon, HBO, Paramount, Peacock, and Roku have all released some of the best discounts I've seen. What's even better is you can get the same low prices for Apple TV, HBO Max, and Paramount+ as Prime Video or Roku add-ons to keep all your subscriptions in one place.