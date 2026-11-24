CrowdStrike snaps up Zscaler to help secure environments against emerging AI-related threats

The company could get access to an additional 8,000 of Zscaler's customers

Shareholders are worried about the massive deal, but Zscaler holders are happier

CrowdStrike has agreed to acquire cloud enterprise security provider Zscaler in an all-stock deal worth around $43.9 billion, as the company looks to position itself as an increasingly unified cybersecurity provider with its own endpoint and identity tools and Zscaler's network security.

Under the deal, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz will remain the CEO of the broader business, while Zscaler's founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry will still lead the Zscaler sub-business and join CrowdStrike's board.

However, CrowdStrike shareholders seem shocked and uncertain about the decision likely over concerns over share dilution and the broader risks of such a massive multibillion-dollar deal, with company shares falling around 9% on the day of the announcement.

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CrowdStrike to acquire Zscaler in a massive $44bn deal

Zscaler shareholders were more pleased with the news, with company shares rising 17% on the same day. Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 CrowdStrike shares (currently worth a total of $237.18) for every one Zscaler share (worth $229.24 today).

CrowdStrike shares are also up more than 2x compared with before its infamous incident causing a widespread Microsoft server outage – or 4x up compared with the post-outage drop.

"Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in," Kurtz said, noting the new challenges that security providers face.

"In the AI era, Zero Trust security has become non-negotiable, and AI agents are rapidly becoming the new weakest link," Chaudhry added.

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It seems that the rise of agentic AI could be behind the merger, with increasingly autonomous systems connecting directly to cloud services, apps and company data, opening up whole new areas of vulnerabilities that didn't exist a few years ago.

The companies noted that they share 2,000 customers already, but Zscaler could open up another 8,000 customers to the broader CrowdStrike business

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