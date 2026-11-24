Best Black Friday turntable deals: top savings on Sony, Audio-Technica, Denon record players and more, all picked by TechRadar's audio expert
Discover the joy of decks this Black Friday
Here to get into vinyl and snap up a cheap turntable this Black Friday? I love that for you.
Top of the pile for me? Simple: Sony's PS-LX5BT, which is now just $398 (was $499) at Amazon in the US, or in the UK it's now just £282 (was £399) also at Amazon.
Here, I'll explain the best deals I've seen and explain which plate-spinners need what to get 'em singing. I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor, and there are few things I enjoy more than getting people into the joyous art of record collecting. If you lived near me, I'd even show you some awesome independent records stores for a Sunday crate rummage… but it's Black Friday; now is neither the time nor the place.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
To keep things super-simple, most of these decks are either fully-featured record players (which means they carry amplification and speakers under the hood, for a simple plug-and-play system) or turntables that carry a phono stage so can be hooked up to any of the powered or active speakers also in this list.
And many of these options feature Bluetooth playback, so you could just stream your vinyl to the Bluetooth speaker(s) or headphones you already own, if that's better for you.
My top five wherever you live is listed below, and there are even more deals if you keep scrolling — or hit one of the links to take you to exactly what you need, over on the left there. Most of all, enjoy the music.
US Quick Deals
- Sony Sony PS-LX5BT : was
$499.99now $398 at Amazon
- Victrola Stream Carbon: was
$999now $799 at Amazon
- Victrola Eastwood II: was
$149.99now $124.99 at Amazon
- Audio-Technica At-LP60X: was
$199now $178 at Amazon
- Sony Sony PS-LX3BT: was
$398now $238 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Majority Folio: was
£169.95now £141.55 at Amazon
- Audio-Technica LP60XBT: was
£134.99now £118.99 at Amazon
- Denon DP29FE2 turntable: was
£179now £99 at Amazon
- Denon DP-400 turntable: was
£550now £409 at Amazon
- Sony PS-LX5BT: was
£399now £282 at Amazon
Today's best turtnable deals in the US
Despite the big shoes it needed to fill, this 2026 deck fills them beautifully. It's the upgrade to the highly popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT also in this roundup) so I was initially worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to admit when I was wrong — it's a great deck with Bluetooth and a phono stage onboard, if you want to stream vinyl to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. And owing to that January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap.
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Have a Sonos speaker (or full system)? This turntable will work with it, no extra products necessary! You simply download and use an app (Victrola explains this in the quick-start manual that comes with the turntable) to make it talk nice to your existing supported Sonos kit. It may sound a little involved but I assure you it's not — and I love the smooth, warm playback and chic aesthetic of this deck.
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This is super cheap for a complete, fuss-free record player. It also doesn't look cheap (all four finishes are available at this discounted price), and here you get playback inbuilt thanks to the speakers nestling under that grille at the front. These, interestingly enough, can either play your vinyl or any music from your phone via Bluetooth, which is a sweet touch — or, you can bypass the speakers in the base of the deck and send your vinyl music to other Bluetooth speakers in your home.
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The AT-LP60XBT is a lovely starter turntable for newbies, thanks to its (now) lovely low price, simple setup, and support for wireless Bluetooth playback. It arrived back in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless headphones, say, so relative maturity isn't a mark against this gorgeous-looking deck. I love the Audio-Technica badge on the front too — the mark of a trusted name in turntables.
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Two things on this — one good, one less so. First, it's a 40% saving (good!) on a deck that only arrived in January 2026. But second, it only got three stars under intense review at this publication. I'm noting it here because the saving is so good (and that's part of my job), but if you want my expert opinion, go for the PS-LX5BT (discounted to $398) if you possibly can. Why? While it all works, the build quality in this model specifically is perhaps even cheaper than even the discounted price suggests…
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How about some bijou speakers, if you're not going for Bluetooth audio? Our glowing review of these July 2025-issue powered speakers ('powered' just means you don't need to buy a separate amp for them, because the amplification is inbuilt) kicks off with the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations'. For this money, I think they also look far more expensive than they are — and wouldn't they look great next to the Sony or Audio-Technica decks also on sale here? Et voila, an easy, non-Bluetooth vinyl solution, with a double discount!
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Considering the Victrola Stream Carbon above but need a compact Sonos speaker to pair it with? Here's a great little option. As Sonos speakers go, it's top of the tree — one of the newest and best there is. And when you're not using it for the turntable, it can stream wirelessly using your home network for better-than-Bluetooth audio from your phone or NAS-drive, too.
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Want to complete the setup? I think you should and I'll tell you why: vinyl is not a durable format — you need to store it properly and treat it (and your turntable) with care. That's why I love this compact little turntable stand: yes, it's small, but it looks solid. And you get three shelves, including three divided cubby-holes at the bottom for your vinyl — because we never ever stack records flat like coasters, one on top of the other. This particular stand also features two AC outlets and a USB-C port, so it doubles as a charging station.
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Today's best turntable deals in the UK
It had big shoes to fill, this deck — and the good news is, it filled them beautifully. As the upgrade to the very popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT, which I wouldn't look to when this model is on sale) I was worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to report I was emphatically wrong. And owing to its January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap 'til now.
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The AT-LP60XBT makes a top starter turntable for beginners, thanks to its now-incredibly low price, easy setup, and support for wireless playback. It arrived in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless earbuds, say, so relative maturity is hardly an issue. Our full review gives the whole story (there are no nasty surprises!), but I do love the Audio-Technica badge on the front, because it's the mark of a trusted name in turntables.
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This super affordable, good-looking automatic turntable (I love the aluminium look!) is an excellent first and/or fuss-free option with typical Denon sound quality. No built-in speakers, but the point is to build a system here — and at this new low price, you can afford to. It has previously dipped to £119, but never this low, which makes it an honest 45%-off bargain. It also features a moving magnet cartridge, easy setup and operation, plus a built-in phono stage.
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Denon's flagship belt-driven turntables are chic, come with built-in phono preamps and feature quality cartridges. This one has dipped a tiny bit lower, to £393 in the past, so perhaps keep an eye on it and click through when you see this — I try to stay on top of prices but sometimes Amazon drops things very quickly during Black Friday proper. And while of course it's the sound that matters most, I always think the distinctive dust cover makes this model particularly striking, too.
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What a deal! Our glowing review of these July 2025-issue powered speakers ('powered' just means you don't need to buy a separate amp for them, because the amplification is inbuilt) has the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations', with the strapline 'These nearfield monitors pack in everything but the kitchen sink, and do a decent job of it too'. For this money, I think they also look far more expensive than they are — and wouldn't they look great next to the Sony deck also on sale above (and maybe with addition of the stand I'm suggesting below)…
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Another speaker option that'll support wired or wireless playback! They are also powered (so there's already amplification squirrelled away in the casework) and they come in delightfully bright colours including this red, which we reviewed, and a blue option. They're bijou but the sound they can deliver is mighty — and I think they might just suit someone's flat perfectly. Oh, and despite their August 2024 release date, they've rarely seen a discount of any kind until now, so 25% off is worth shouting about.
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Way to complete the look, no? Because what your turntable needs is its own dedicated, low resonance stand (don't be putting it on the coffee table where you regularly eat toast and expect smooth playback) and a few cubby holes for vertical vinyl storage. The cardinal sin of vinyl? Stacking them flat. It's not a model I've used but look, it's compact, it's got an open section at the back so you can plug in, it's got four vinyl storage compartments and it's 15% off, which can't be bad.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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