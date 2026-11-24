Here to get into vinyl and snap up a cheap turntable this Black Friday? I love that for you.

Top of the pile for me? Simple: Sony's PS-LX5BT, which is now just $398 (was $499) at Amazon in the US, or in the UK it's now just £282 (was £399) also at Amazon.

Here, I'll explain the best deals I've seen and explain which plate-spinners need what to get 'em singing. I'm TechRadar's Audio Editor, and there are few things I enjoy more than getting people into the joyous art of record collecting. If you lived near me, I'd even show you some awesome independent records stores for a Sunday crate rummage… but it's Black Friday; now is neither the time nor the place.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

To keep things super-simple, most of these decks are either fully-featured record players (which means they carry amplification and speakers under the hood, for a simple plug-and-play system) or turntables that carry a phono stage so can be hooked up to any of the powered or active speakers also in this list.

And many of these options feature Bluetooth playback, so you could just stream your vinyl to the Bluetooth speaker(s) or headphones you already own, if that's better for you.

My top five wherever you live is listed below, and there are even more deals if you keep scrolling — or hit one of the links to take you to exactly what you need, over on the left there. Most of all, enjoy the music.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best turtnable deals in the US

Save 20% ($101.99) Sony Sony PS-LX5BT : was $499.99 now $398 at Amazon Despite the big shoes it needed to fill, this 2026 deck fills them beautifully. It's the upgrade to the highly popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT also in this roundup) so I was initially worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to admit when I was wrong — it's a great deck with Bluetooth and a phono stage onboard, if you want to stream vinyl to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. And owing to that January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($200) Victrola Stream Carbon: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Have a Sonos speaker (or full system)? This turntable will work with it, no extra products necessary! You simply download and use an app (Victrola explains this in the quick-start manual that comes with the turntable) to make it talk nice to your existing supported Sonos kit. It may sound a little involved but I assure you it's not — and I love the smooth, warm playback and chic aesthetic of this deck. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($25) Victrola Eastwood II: was $149.99 now $124.99 at Amazon This is super cheap for a complete, fuss-free record player. It also doesn't look cheap (all four finishes are available at this discounted price), and here you get playback inbuilt thanks to the speakers nestling under that grille at the front. These, interestingly enough, can either play your vinyl or any music from your phone via Bluetooth, which is a sweet touch — or, you can bypass the speakers in the base of the deck and send your vinyl music to other Bluetooth speakers in your home. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($21) Audio-Technica At-LP60X: was $199 now $178 at Amazon The AT-LP60XBT is a lovely starter turntable for newbies, thanks to its (now) lovely low price, simple setup, and support for wireless Bluetooth playback. It arrived back in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless headphones, say, so relative maturity isn't a mark against this gorgeous-looking deck. I love the Audio-Technica badge on the front too — the mark of a trusted name in turntables. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($160) Sony Sony PS-LX3BT: was $398 now $238 at Amazon Two things on this — one good, one less so. First, it's a 40% saving (good!) on a deck that only arrived in January 2026. But second, it only got three stars under intense review at this publication. I'm noting it here because the saving is so good (and that's part of my job), but if you want my expert opinion, go for the PS-LX5BT (discounted to $398) if you possibly can. Why? While it all works, the build quality in this model specifically is perhaps even cheaper than even the discounted price suggests… Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Edifier MR5: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Amazon How about some bijou speakers, if you're not going for Bluetooth audio? Our glowing review of these July 2025-issue powered speakers ('powered' just means you don't need to buy a separate amp for them, because the amplification is inbuilt) kicks off with the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations'. For this money, I think they also look far more expensive than they are — and wouldn't they look great next to the Sony or Audio-Technica decks also on sale here? Et voila, an easy, non-Bluetooth vinyl solution, with a double discount! Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($40) Sonos Era 100: was $219 now $179 at Amazon Considering the Victrola Stream Carbon above but need a compact Sonos speaker to pair it with? Here's a great little option. As Sonos speakers go, it's top of the tree — one of the newest and best there is. And when you're not using it for the turntable, it can stream wirelessly using your home network for better-than-Bluetooth audio from your phone or NAS-drive, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($12.01) Amhancible Record Player Stand: was $49.99 now $37.98 at Amazon Want to complete the setup? I think you should and I'll tell you why: vinyl is not a durable format — you need to store it properly and treat it (and your turntable) with care. That's why I love this compact little turntable stand: yes, it's small, but it looks solid. And you get three shelves, including three divided cubby-holes at the bottom for your vinyl — because we never ever stack records flat like coasters, one on top of the other. This particular stand also features two AC outlets and a USB-C port, so it doubles as a charging station. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best turntable deals in the UK

Save 29% (£117) Sony PS-LX5BT: was £399 now £282 at Amazon It had big shoes to fill, this deck — and the good news is, it filled them beautifully. As the upgrade to the very popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT (and slightly pricier, slightly better sibling to the PS-LX3BT, which I wouldn't look to when this model is on sale) I was worried it wouldn't be a winner. I'm happy to report I was emphatically wrong. And owing to its January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap 'til now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 12% (£15.95) Audio-Technica LP60XBT Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable Black: was £134.99 now £119.04 at Amazon The AT-LP60XBT makes a top starter turntable for beginners, thanks to its now-incredibly low price, easy setup, and support for wireless playback. It arrived in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless earbuds, say, so relative maturity is hardly an issue. Our full review gives the whole story (there are no nasty surprises!), but I do love the Audio-Technica badge on the front, because it's the mark of a trusted name in turntables. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (£80) Denon DP29FE2 turntable: was £179 now £99 at Amazon This super affordable, good-looking automatic turntable (I love the aluminium look!) is an excellent first and/or fuss-free option with typical Denon sound quality. No built-in speakers, but the point is to build a system here — and at this new low price, you can afford to. It has previously dipped to £119, but never this low, which makes it an honest 45%-off bargain. It also features a moving magnet cartridge, easy setup and operation, plus a built-in phono stage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% (£141) Denon DP-400 turntable: was £550 now £409 at Amazon Denon's flagship belt-driven turntables are chic, come with built-in phono preamps and feature quality cartridges. This one has dipped a tiny bit lower, to £393 in the past, so perhaps keep an eye on it and click through when you see this — I try to stay on top of prices but sometimes Amazon drops things very quickly during Black Friday proper. And while of course it's the sound that matters most, I always think the distinctive dust cover makes this model particularly striking, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% (£90) Edifier MR5 Studio Monitors (3-Way Active Speakers): was £279.99 now £189.99 at Amazon What a deal! Our glowing review of these July 2025-issue powered speakers ('powered' just means you don't need to buy a separate amp for them, because the amplification is inbuilt) has the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations', with the strapline 'These nearfield monitors pack in everything but the kitchen sink, and do a decent job of it too'. For this money, I think they also look far more expensive than they are — and wouldn't they look great next to the Sony deck also on sale above (and maybe with addition of the stand I'm suggesting below)… Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (£72) Audioengine A2+ Wireless Bluetooth Desktop Speakers: was £248 now £176 at Amazon Another speaker option that'll support wired or wireless playback! They are also powered (so there's already amplification squirrelled away in the casework) and they come in delightfully bright colours including this red, which we reviewed, and a blue option. They're bijou but the sound they can deliver is mighty — and I think they might just suit someone's flat perfectly. Oh, and despite their August 2024 release date, they've rarely seen a discount of any kind until now, so 25% off is worth shouting about. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% (£9.76) Costway Record Player Stand With Charging Station: was £64.95 now £55.19 at Amazon Way to complete the look, no? Because what your turntable needs is its own dedicated, low resonance stand (don't be putting it on the coffee table where you regularly eat toast and expect smooth playback) and a few cubby holes for vertical vinyl storage. The cardinal sin of vinyl? Stacking them flat. It's not a model I've used but look, it's compact, it's got an open section at the back so you can plug in, it's got four vinyl storage compartments and it's 15% off, which can't be bad. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK

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