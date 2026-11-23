Black Friday is easily one of the best times of year to buy a TV, with discounts on all sorts of models. Black Friday itself isn't until this Friday (November 27), but there's already some excellent Black Friday TV deals to be found.

As TechRadar's TV reviewer, my top TV deal in the US right now is the LG B6 48-inch OLED TV for $599 (was $1,199) at Best Buy. A great value OLED TV at an unbeatable price.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

In the UK, the top deal right now is the LG C6 48-inch OLED TV for £899 (was £949) at Smiths TV. While it's not a huge discount, this is £100 cheaper than most retailers right now, and an excellent price for 2026's best TV.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best TV deals in the US

US deal Save 40% LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $999 now $599 at Best Buy If you want a quality OLED for cheap, the B6 is the best option around. The 48-inch model has dropped to $599 at Best Buy and for that price, you're still getting superb picture quality and a full suite of features and smooth performance for gaming. Perfect as a new small-room gaming TV for GTA 6. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 43% TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was $1,499.99 now $847.99 at Amazon The TCL QM7L is a feature-packed mini-LED that delivers great picture quality, with particularly accomplished local dimming. Bang-for-your-buck, this is one of the best TVs on the market right now, and the 65-inch model has dropped to $847.99 at Amazon. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 31% Hisense UR8 RGB mini-LED 4K TV (2026): was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy Hisense's UR8 RGB mini-LED TV has dropped to a record-low of $899.99 at Best Buy. The UR8 delivers good picture quality with impressive local dimming. It's also great for gaming and sports, with smooth performance and a near-full list of gaming features across the board. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 23% TCL QM8L 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy This deal at Best Buy knocks the TCL QM8L down to under $1,000, which is a great price for a TV of the QM8L's caliber — it earned 4.5 stars in our review. Its picture quality is superb, with effective local dimming, high brightness and amazing color range. It also performs well for gaming. It's a flagship TV at an affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 25% Samsung S90H 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon A great option if you want to watch OLED in a bright room, the Samsung S90H's glare free screen eliminates reflections better than most OLEDs. It offers fantastic picture quality with powerful contrast and vibrant colors and delivers powerhouse gaming performance. At $1,197.99, this is the cheapest the 55-inch model has ever been. We scored this TV five stars in our review. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 40% Samsung S85H 65-inch OLED 4K TV (2026): was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy We really rate the Samsung S85H: in our 4.5-star review we said that it really holds its own against the LG B6, which is high praise indeed. It delivers "brilliant" picture quality, and it's particularly good for gaming. You don't get Dolby Vision because this is a Samsung set, but at this price that's hardly a deal-breaker: this is a big, beautiful OLED TV. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 16% LG C6 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was $1,599.99 now $1,349.99 at Amazon The LG C6 is a phenomenal TV, delivering real value for money with its excellent picture quality and gaming performance. It's a big upgrade on its predecessor and is our #1 TV of 2026, scoring 5 stars in our review. This deal at Amazon takes the 65-inch model down to $1,349.99, a near-record low. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 24% LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was $2,499 now $1,899 at Best Buy The LG G6 is the complete package, delivering a full suite of features, phenomenal picture quality and superb gaming performance — and a groundbreaking anti-reflective panel that curtails reflections without harming black levels. While it does carry a premium price, it still got 5 stars in our review, and you can get the 55-inch model for $1,899 at Best Buy. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best TV deals in the UK

UK deal Amazon Ember 32-ich 2-Series HD LED TV: was £249.99 now £129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Ember TVs are the new name for Fire TVs and other Amazon televisions, and the Ember is an ultra-affordable model that's currently available for nearly 50% less than the list price. It comes with Alexa, a voice remote, Dolby Audio and the latest Fire TV experience. This is a really good choice for small places and secondary spaces such as home offices, kitchens or kids' bedrooms. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% Amazon Amazon Ember 50-inch 4-Series LED TV: was £499.99 now £269.99 at Amazon The 4-Series is a significant upgrade over the Ember 2-Series, and once again there's a big discount: nearly 50% off. That gives you a 4K UHD smart TV with Alexa, HDR10+, Dolby Audio and all the usual Amazon TV features. It's a good option for gamers and football fans thanks to its natural colours, good contrast and strong motion in sports mode. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £889 now £774 at Amazon The LG B6 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, still offering the features and picture quality you want from an OLED TV, but at a cheaper price. The 48-inch model has dropped to £774 at Amazon UK, a great price for an OLED. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 12% TCL 55-inch C7L 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026) : was £849 now £749 at Amazon Carrying nearly every feature you'd need and delivering great picture quality, the TCL C7L is a fantastic value TV that will tick most of the boxes people will need for movies and gaming, all for a competitive price. The 55-inch C7L has dropped to a record-low £749 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 5% LG 48-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £949 now £899 at smithstv.co.uk We named the LG C6 as our TV of the Year for 2026, thanks to its notable upgrades over its predecessor, the C5. It has higher brightness, a faster processor and a more accurate picture and is perfect if you're looking for a TV for movies and gaming, and it comes in a wide variety of sizes. £50 may not seem like a big discount, but this is the cheapest you'll see this TV today, roughly £100 cheaper than most other retailers. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal Save 8% Samsung S85H 65-inch 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,299 now £1,199 at Amazon The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks £100 off the 65-inch model, dropping it to a record-low £1,199. Read more Read less ▼

UK deal LG G6 55-inch 4K OLED TV (2026) : was £1,799 now £1,619.10 at Amazon One of 2026's best OLED TVs, the G6 is an excellent TV for movies and gaming, offering flagship-level picture quality and razor-sharp performance to match. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,619.10 at Amazon, which is a good price for a current flagship OLED. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK