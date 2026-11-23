Cato Networks has announced a $10,000 prize for anyone that can hack its new AI security tool

AgentSense is a new AI agent monitoring tool, designed to help enterprises run AI-managed cybersecurity

The prize is for the first three entrants to compromise an AI workflow protected by AgentSense

A trio of $10,000 prizes are available to the first three hackers who can disrupt AgentSense, the new AI agent monitoring solution from Cato Networks.

Unveiled as the answer to concerns around agentic AI-controlled cybersecurity (and other vital production systems), Cato Networks appears to be leveraging the crowdsourced testing strategy for early publicity.

To be in with a shout of $10,000 (around £7,640 this week), white hat hackers need to test AgentSense with disruption strategies like prompt injection. Cato Networks are using a “break to build” approach, and vulnerabilities found by researchers will be dealt with by reworking the code to shore up the defenses and a prize.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Adversarial testing

The company says the aim of AgentSense is to protect AI agents from dangerous influence, such as injected instructions or untrusted content, protecting the agent from performing tasks beyond its programming.

Cato Networks is relying on the concept of adversarial testing to ensure AgentSense is fit for purpose, and this $10,000 challenge gives participants the chance to contribute their feedback. These findings will be evaluated and used to strengthen the Cato AgentSense, and success in disrupting an AI agent workflow overseen by AgentSense will put participants on the road to the prize.

The Cato AgentSense software is integrated within Cato’s SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) platform, and is included free for existing Cato AI license holders.

Uncovering vulnerabilities that can be exploited is important to the software’s longevity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“As enterprises entrust AI agents with decisions that shape revenue, customer relationships, and business continuity, control over agent behavior has become as essential as financial controls," noted Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks.

Adopting AI agents

Uncovering weaknesses in the software will not be easy, of course. It seems likely that existing prompt injection tactics – such as DuneSlide, EchoLeak, and CurXecute – have already been accounted for.

Itay Ravia, head of Cato AI Labs, refers to these vulnerabilities, saying that “These examples underscore why enterprises need to trust that an AI agent will carry out the task they authorized, even when it encounters content an attacker controls.”

“Giving agents greater autonomy requires security that can intervene before their actions cause harm," Kramer adds.

"Our vision for AgentSense is to give enterprises the confidence to put agents in charge of critical business processes while retaining control over how they operate.”

$30,000 seems a small price to pay for ensuring that Cato AgentSense is capable of monitoring AI agents and stop them from causing problems.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.