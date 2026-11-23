I reckon this is the monitor deal to beat in the run-up to Black Friday, with Samsung's 32-inch 4K display dropping to $200. For remote and hybrid professionals, that price makes it an easy recommendation.

Yes, seriously. The Samsung 32-inch ViewFinity S7 4K monitor is $200 (was $290) at Amazon. If you want a big, sharp monitor for your desk without spending much, this one gets my vote.

● Best for: Home office workers and students who want more screen space and sharper text

● Why we like it: A 32-inch 4K IPS panel with HDR10, 99% sRGB color, and HDMI and DisplayPort inputs for under $200

Save $90 HP 32-inch ViewFinity S7: was $289.99 now $199.99 at Amazon A 32-inch IPS panel at 3840 x 2160 and 60Hz with HDR10, support for over 1 billion colors, and 99% sRGB coverage. It has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, Samsung's Eye Saver Mode and flicker-free tech, and a stand that tilts.

Why we recommend it

A 32-inch 4K screen is one of the easiest productivity upgrades you can make. You get room for two full-size windows side by side, and text looks crisp at normal scaling. IPS also means wide viewing angles and good color for photo editing. Amazon buyers rate it 4.5 out of 5. Keep in mind it's a 60Hz office monitor, not a gaming screen, and the stand only tilts.

Price Context & Historical Value

Amazon and other retailers list the S71H at $289.99, so $199.99 is $90 off. We don't have much price history on this newer model, but under $200 is a very good price for a 32-inch 4K IPS monitor from a major brand.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Samsung ViewFinity S7 if...

You want more screen space for spreadsheets, documents, and multitasking, you edit photos and want 4K detail, or you want a big 4K screen for under $200.

❌ Skip the Samsung ViewFinity S7 if...

You play fast games and want a high refresh rate, you need USB-C with laptop charging, or you want a stand that adjusts for height.